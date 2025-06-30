Members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and police departments across the Mohawk Valley are grieving the death of one of their own.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies responded to a reported traumatic injury on Gillette Road in the Town of Western on Saturday morning.

It was then learned 27-year-old Tanner Ofalt, an Oneida County 911 dispatcher, was gravely injured while he was cutting down trees on his property.

"After performing a cut to one of the trees it appears the tree had fallen and struck Tanner," Sheriff Rob Maciol wrote on Facebook.

Authorities began performing CPR on Ofalt before taking him to Rome Health, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries.



Following the news of his passing, the Philip S. McDonald Police Benevolent Association of Rome released an emotional tribute to Ofalt.

"Tanner was a valued member of our public safety community and will be deeply missed by all. Just as importantly, Tanner was a son, a brother, and a friend to many," the statement said in part.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Tanner’s family, friends, and our brothers and sisters at the Oneida County 911 Dispatch Center.

The Clark Mills Fire Department also paid tribute to Ofalt on Facebook.

Ofalt's death is currently under investigation.

No further information has been released regarding this tragedy. At this time, funeral plans and memorial services have not been announced.

Us here at Townsquare Media send our deepest condolences to Ofalt's family and friends, as well as those who worked alongside him to keep our community safe.

