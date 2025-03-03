9 Ways To Handle Daylight Saving Time and the Loss of an Hour Sleep

Daylight Saving Time is back this weekend, specifically at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, the clocks will spring forward and we will lose an hour of sleep on Sunday. On a positive note, we'll be gaining an hour of sunlight later in the day as the sunset will occur at 7 p.m. this Sunday night, instead of 6 p.m..

There have been many studies about Daylight Saving Time being unhealthy for people because the body's internal clock is disrupted. As a result, there are certain things people can do in order to make the transition safer and easier, according to AAA.

1. PREPARE AHEAD OF TIME

Whether you're doing this for yourself, or children, it's a good idea during the week leading up to Daylight Saving Time, begin going to bed about 10 minutes later each day so your body can slowly prepare.

2. MAINTAIN YOUR SLEEP SCHEDULE

Once the time change is made, make sure you're getting a good night's sleep.

3. INCREASE VITAMIN D

Take vitamin D and be sure to get plenty of natural sunlight/daylight.

4. DON’T TAKE NAPS

Naps should be 20 to 35 minutes and no more. By not taking a nap, you'll probably sleep better at night when you do go to bed.

5. AVOID EATING LATE

6. SKIP THE LATE-NIGHT WORKOUT

Slow your body down, beginning about two hours before you go t0o bed. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

7. TRICK YOUR BRAIN

According to AAA, "Your brain looks for visual cues to know what time it is. Change the time on your wristwatch or wall clock to be 15 minutes ahead for a few days before the change to provide that visual cue."

8. SET UP YOUR ENVIRONMENT

Make sure your bedroom is perfect for sleep. Stay clear of electronic devices including cell phone and television. A bedroom should be dark, quiet and cool.

9. SOCIALIZE

It will be getting dark later. Use the time to get outdoors and spend time socializing with friends and family. It's healthy.

