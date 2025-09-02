A Labor Day crash sent two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a pickup truck ran into the back of an Amish buggy in the Town of Danube, outside Little Falls.

Troopers say, on September 1, 2025, Labor Day, at approximately 5:37 p.m., Troopers responded to a report of a personal injury crash on State Route 5-S near Bellinger Road in the town of Danube.

The State Police investigation revealed that a 2012 Dodge, operated by 73-year-old Laurie M. Callan, of Fort Plain, NY, was traveling eastbound behind an Amish horse-drawn wagon when she struck the rear of the wagon. The impact caused the wagon, which was being pulled by two horses, to leave the roadway, ejecting its eight occupants, according to police.

Callan’s vehicle overturned, coming to rest in the westbound lane.

A 6-year-old male passenger from the wagon was transported by MOVAC to Wynn Hospital in Utica with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say, Callan self-transported to Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the horse-drawn wagon, 31-year-old Daniel Stoltzfus, also of Fort Plain, NY, was not injured.

Troopers say, one of the two horses pulling the wagon was killed in the accident and was removed by the owner.

Callan was issued tickets for following too closely, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision with a horse on the highway, and unreasonable speed.

Troopers say the investigation remains ongoing.

