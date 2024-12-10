7 Upstate New York Residents Who Have Competed on NBC’s “The Voice”

Tonight is the night we find out if Utica resident Sofronio Vasquez will be crowned the winner of NBC's 26th Season of "The Voice." He is in the Top 5 of remaining competitors and the entire Central New York community is rooting for him. However, this is not the first time we've seen a local competing for the top prize.

Below is a list of 6 Upstate New York residents who have appeared on the reality singing competition show.

1. Sawyer Fredericks (Season 8)

IEBA 2015 Conference - Day 2 Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Fredericks was crowned the champion of NBC's "The Voice" way back during season 8 of the program. Fredericks is from Fultonville, NY in the rural Montgomery County. His folk-inspired sound helped propel him to the winner's seat under the guidance of Judge Pharell Williams. His heartfelt performances and original artistry made him an instant fan favorite.

2. Joshua Vacanti (Season 21)

Joshua Vacanti is from Lockport, NY in Niagara County, which is technically Western New York. He was selected by Coach John Legend to be a part of his team. His style was more of a theatrical one, with an incredible range. His skills helped propel him into the Top 8 during the 21st season of the NBC hit show.

3. Anaya Cheyenne (Season 18)

Wow! Remember Anaya? She was from the Syracuse region in Camillus, NY. Camillus is in Onondaga County. For how young she was when she appeared on "The Voice" she certainly had powerful pipes. At just 16, Anaya joined Kelly Clarkson's team with her soulful voice, earning immense praise for her talent.

4. Ryan Quinn (Season 10)

If you live in Oneida County, you no doubt know Ryan Quinn. Quinn is a native of Clinton, NY and still lives and performs here. Quinn is currently a member of the popular local band "Showtime." He wowed the judges during his blind audition during Season 10 and ended up on Team Adam Levine. He later moved to Team Christina Aguilera. His smooth tone and technical skills wowed the coaches and viewers. He still amazed audiences everywhere he performs.

5. Shawn "Big Sexy" Smith (Season 5)

Another local musician in the Utica-Rome area is Shawn "Big Sexy" Smith. Smith performs solo at various venues across Central New York, also with Justin Smithson in the group "Poor Tim." Smith was in Season 5 on "The Voice" where he was selected to be a member of Team Blake. CeeLo Green ultimately picked Johnny Gray over Smith in the Battle Rounds to advance.

6. Tom Nitti (Season 24)

Before the impressive run of Sofronio Vasquez, there was the smooth sounds of Tom Nitti. Nitti competed on Season 24 of "The Voice" on Team Reba, but had to end his run on the show early due to personal reasons. He still performs in the area with his now fiancee Ashley Bryant who he met while competing on the show. Tom is a veteran and former New York State Trooper from New Hartford, NY in Oneida County.

7. Sofronio Vasquez (Season 26)

Last, but certainly not least is Sofronio Vasquez. Though he is originally from The Philippines, Vasquez now calls Utica, NY home. He will find out tonight if he will be crowned the winner of Season 26 of NBC's "The Voice." His incredible voice is powerful and his story is inspirational. Best of luck to Sofronio and we are proud to call him a Utican.

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America' Are you living in one of America's best small cities? WalletHub compared over 1,300 small cities nationwide to find out which are the best and worst in the country.

Nearly two dozen cities in New York made the upper crust of the list and one of them even made the top 99th percentile in the entire country - tying at #1!

Find out if your hometown made the cut! Gallery Credit: WalletHub