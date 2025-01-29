It might be creeping up on you and hard to believe, but Valentine's Day is about two-weeks away and it's probably not a bad idea to start thinking of a special gift for that someone special. We love to suggest locally sourced and locally made gifts for the year's most romantic holiday and that certainly includes local jewelry stores and flower shops. In addition to that, this area has so many options for those people trying to think outside the box. A locally made gift adds a personal touch and helps support the community.

Here are some wonderful and thoughtful locally made gift ideas for Valentine’s Day this year, followed by 16 places in the area that are easy to find and will help you score those romance points that are usually needed this time of year.

1. Handmade Jewelry

A piece of handcrafted jewelry is a timeless and elegant gift. Many local artisans create stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces using high-quality materials like sterling silver, gemstones, and even repurposed materials. Look for a custom necklace, bracelet, or pair of earrings that match your loved one’s style.

2. Artisan Chocolates & Sweets

Nothing says “I love you” like locally made chocolates or gourmet treats. Many small chocolatiers craft decadent truffles, hand-dipped strawberries, or gourmet fudge using locally sourced ingredients. For a twist, consider a sampler of unique flavors, such as lavender-infused dark chocolate or sea salt caramel.

3. Locally Roasted Coffee or Tea Blends

If your partner enjoys a morning cup of coffee or tea, surprise them with a bag of locally roasted coffee beans or hand-blended teas. Many small-batch roasters create unique blends that offer rich flavors and aromas, making each cup a delightful experience. Pair it with a handmade ceramic mug for an extra-special touch.

4. Personalized Handcrafted Gifts

From engraved wooden keepsakes to custom leather wallets or hand-sewn scarves, there are countless artisans who create personalized gifts. Find a small business that offers engraving or embroidery services to add your loved one’s initials, a meaningful date, or a heartfelt message.

5. Locally Made Candles & Bath Products

Treat your Valentine to a spa-like experience with locally made candles, bath salts, or handmade soaps. Look for products with soothing scents like lavender, vanilla, or rose, and create a self-care gift set.

6. A Romantic Experience

Gifts don’t always have to be physical. Consider gifting an experience such as a local wine tasting, a pottery-making class, or a couples' massage at a nearby spa. These experiences create lasting memories and allow you to spend quality time together.

This Valentine’s Day, choose a thoughtful and locally made gift to show your love while supporting small businesses!

Now, here are 21 local businesses that popped up in an Apple search that will be sure to help you reach your Valentine's Day goals. The list is not in any particular order.

Artisans’ Corner

Located in Clinton, this boutique features a vast collection of art pieces, including prints, paintings, pottery, and photography, all crafted by local artists. It's an ideal spot to find a one-of-a-kind gift that captures the essence of the region. Almost Local

Also situated in Clinton, Almost Local offers Upstate New York-themed gifts such as branded coffee mugs, beer glasses, T-shirts, and unique wood ornaments. Their selection showcases the pride and creativity of local artisans. Colozzi’s Rose Petal Gifts

This charming shop in Clinton provides a variety of locally branded apparel, including hoodies and caps, as well as skincare products from the renowned Beekman 1802 line, making it a great place to find thoughtful gifts. Evolve Gifts

For eco-conscious gifts, Evolve Gifts in Clinton offers environmentally friendly products such as recycled notebooks, sustainable apparel, and vegan skincare items. Their selection ensures a meaningful and responsible gift choice. Shaw’s Maple Products

Located in Clinton, Shaw’s Maple Products specializes in a variety of maple treats, including syrups, candies, and popcorn. A sweet selection from here would delight any Valentine with a taste for local confections. Nora’s Candy Shop

In Rome, Nora’s Candy Shop is famous for its unique "Turkey Joints" candy—a chocolate and hazelnut confection with a distinctive appearance. This local delicacy makes for a memorable and delicious gift. Adirondack Cheese Company

Based in Barneveld, this company offers a range of New York State cheddars, cheese spreads, and other gourmet items. A curated cheese basket from here would make a savory and thoughtful present. Utica Coffee Roasting Co.

With locations in Utica and Clinton, this coffee shop provides locally roasted coffee beans, branded merchandise, and thoughtfully assembled gift boxes featuring products from other local businesses. It's a perfect choice for coffee enthusiasts. Oneida County History Center Bookstore

For history buffs, this Utica bookstore offers a wide selection of books on local history, including topics like Prohibition, the Underground Railroad, and regional landmarks. A literary gift from here provides both knowledge and a connection to the area's rich past. Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Museum Shop

Located in Utica, this museum shop sells art pieces, pottery, jewelry, and apparel created by local artists. Gifts from here are perfect for art lovers and those who appreciate handcrafted items. Saranac Brewery Retail Shop

Also in Utica, the Saranac Brewery shop offers a variety of beverages, including their signature Utica Club beer and seasonal flavors. They also sell branded merchandise like hats and glassware, making it a great spot for beer aficionados. Meyda Lighting

Based in Yorkville, Meyda Lighting specializes in handcrafted stained-glass lamps and lighting fixtures. A beautiful lamp from here can add a warm and artistic touch to your loved one's home. Newport Marketplace

This vendor mall in Newport features a wide array of antiques, handcrafted items, and locally made products. It's an excellent place to find unique and personalized gifts that tell a story. Alice's Looking Glass

Situated in Oneida, this unique boutique offers home decor items, jewelry, and locally made artisan soaps, lotions, and 100% soy candles. It's a treasure trove of thoughtful gifts. Mohawk Valley Trading Company

Specializing in high-quality organic products, this company offers items like maple syrup, raw honey, and beeswax candles. Their natural products make for wholesome and heartfelt gifts. Nancy L. Ford Photography in Utica

Ask about a special photo shoot to show her romantic side, or shoot a couples photo. Turning Stone Resort and Casino

From clothing, to restaurants. And hundreds of gift ideas. Restaurant Dinner Reservations

There are hundreds of options available around the region. Joette’s Gift Shop 420 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford

Jewelry, accessories, and hundreds of gift ideas Gems Along the Mohawk (Across from the Thruway Exit 30, along the Erie Canal) in Herkimer

Features Herkimer Dimond jewelry and over 40 local vendors with fabulous gift options. Maxwell’s Chocolates and Ice Cream in Hamilton

A huge selection of traditional chocolates, bite-sized truffles, and candy from every era, Valentine’s cookies, plus ice cream year round.

By choosing gifts from these local establishments, you're not only giving something special to your loved one but also supporting the artisans and businesses that make the Mohawk Valley community unique. This Valentine's Day, celebrate with a gift that reflects the heart and soul of the Utica, Rome, Mohawk Valley region.

