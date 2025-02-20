An Oneida County Court in Utica was packed with emotional family and community members on Thursday as 10 corrections officers at the Marcy State Correctional Facility answered to charges in the beating death of inmate Robert Brooks back in December.

Six of the officers were charged with murder, three face manslaughter charges and one faces a charge of tampering with evidence. Additionally, nine people are accused with watching the beating and not intervening, including a member of outside medical staff. In total, 17 people have been suspended pending firing and one has resigned.

Murder charges were levied against the following Central New York Corrections Officers:

David Kingsley- Murder 2nd, Manslaughter

Anthony Farina- Murder 2nd, Manslaughter

Nicholas Anzalone - Murder 2nd, Manslaughter, Offering a False Instrument

Christopher Walrath- Murder 2nd, Manslaughter

Unidentified person- Murder 2nd, Manslaughter, Offering a False Instrument

Matthew Galliher- Murder 2nd, Manslaughter , Gang Assault

These six defendants were also charged with Manslaughter, and Galliher was charged with Gang Assault. Each of the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree charges were made against Sgt. Michael Mashaw, CO Michael Fisher, and CO David Walters. Nicolas Gentile was charged with Tampering with Evidence. Each of these defendants also pleaded not guilty. Court proceedings have been adjourned until March 31st.

“This incident is a sobering reminder of the challenges facing our correctional system," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "I’ve worked with Commissioner Martuscello on safety reforms, including installing new security cameras, strengthening the Office of Special Investigations and increasing compensation for our hard-working correction officers."

The arraignment comes at a time when corrections officers across Upstate New York, including here in the Utica-Rome area, have gone on an unauthorized strike to protest working conditions inside the state facilities. The workers claim to be overworked, and lack the tools to be able to keep the prisons safe from drugs and violence. NYSCOBA, the union that represents the correctional workers, does not endorse the strike and has denounced the actions of the COs charged in the beating death of Robert Brooks. However, union representative Brian Hluska says that legislation like the Halt Act passed by New York City Democrats have made it impossible for corrections officers to maintain order inside the state facilities.

“Public safety is my top priority," said Hochul. "I will continue doing everything in my power to keep our correctional facilities safe for all.”

