50-plus Cars Involved in Snowy Thruway Crash Near Little Falls

The New York State Thruway is closed between Exit 29A in Little Falls and Exit 30 in Herkimer, due to a multi car pile-up located near the Little Falls exit of the NYS Thruway, near what is called "The Summit" - the highest elevation along the toll highway.

Officials say more than 50 cars are involved in multiple accidents caused by poor visibility and slippery road conditions.

Authorities say several ambulances and fire companies have been called to the scene of the pileup, which occurred before noon on Monday, February 17, 2025.

"TRAFFIC ALERT - HERKIMER: ALL LANES BLOCKED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS on I-90 between exit 29a (Little Falls) and exit 30 (Herkimer) due to a crash. Severe winter weather conditions exist in the area. Drivers should use caution while traveling and avoid all unnecessary travel."

The area of the New York State Thruway near the Little Falls exit (Exit 29A) is sometimes referred to as "The Summit" because it is one of the highest points along the Interstate 90 (I-90) corridor in New York.

Reasons for the Name "The Summit":

Elevation – This section of the Thruway is among the highest points on the highway between Albany and Buffalo. The road ascends as it passes through the Mohawk Valley region, particularly near Little Falls. Geographic Features – The surrounding landscape consists of rolling hills and ice ridges, contributing to the perception of reaching a "summit" before descending into lower elevations. Weather Conditions – Due to its elevation, the area often experiences more severe weather conditions, such as stronger winds, heavier snowfall, and ice accumulation, making it notable for travelers.

The accident includes several cars, trucks and tractor trailers. Traffic is being diverted along Route 5S and Route 5. Stay tuned for additional updates.

