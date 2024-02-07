4 New York Cities Rank Among America’s Best Places for Pizza

A new national ranking of the cities with America's best pizzerias highlighted four fabulous joints across the Empire State - including one from Central New York.

The #1 State for Pizza

Students Eat Lunch In The School Cafeteria Debbi Morello/Getty Images loading...

New York is arguably the state with the best pizza. Pizza connoisseur Dave Portnoy has eaten his way across the Empire State and several joints have made the list of his favorite places overall.

But what happens when you give Americans the vote? A new study from Pizzello.com uncovered which cities and towns have America's best tasting pizza.

The publication touted:

This wasn't just a frivolous foray into flatbreads; it was an in-depth analysis of average Google reviews from the nation’s 500 most populous towns and cities. The result was a definitive list of top-tier pizza destinations. revealing which towns and cities across America the best pizzas can be ordered from.

Pizzello crunched a variety of data to determine the areas that deserved top mention, including Google reviews.

Surprising hardly anyone, New York City topped the chart. The Big Apple is a staple across the national roundups due to its historical ties with American pizza. Not only is it the home of America's first pizzeria, it set the bar for pizza lovers everywhere.

The reason why NYC topped this particular roundup is because reviewers loved the fact that each pizzeria in the Big Apple is a bit difference, whether it be to differing family recipes or vibe.

However, New York's pizza scene is bigger than just the southernmost part of the state. In fact, the study highlighted a few places from Upstate New York as some of the best spots to grab a pie.

Best Pizza in New York

NYC Pizzaria Pizza Pie Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Schenectady was the next New York locality to earn a mention in this prestigious list, landing in 53rd place. While some may be disappointed at the ranking, just remember the study encompassed 500 cities and whittled the list down to the top 250.

Schenectady earned a spot in the top 100 due to its rich Italian heritage, which gives its pizza scene a whole new dimension. Reviewers raved over the city's focus on traditional flavors and time-tested preparation methods.

Next up on the list was Syracuse. The Central New York city was 142 on the list and earned an average rating of 4.45 out of 5 stars. The city hit all the right notes with reviewers because of its unique pizza scene.

Said Pizzello:

Syracuse's pizza scene reflects the city's college town vibe, with a variety of styles that cater to both traditionalists and those seeking creative toppings.

The final city in New York to earn a nod on this extensive roundup was none other than Yonkers, which finished in 181st place and an overall rating of 4.44 out of 5 stars. The city was hailed for its impressive array of pizzerias that honor the New York-style of pizza while making pies with taste profiles that rival that of the Big Apple.

The Top 10 Cities Nationally Ranked

In all, here's how Pizzello's ratings broke down.

New York City Tulsa, OK Los Angeles, CA Peoria, AZ Jonesboro, AR Fullerton, CA Iowa City, IA Glendale, AZ Albuquerque, NM Denver, CO

Sad to see New Haven, CT, miss out on making the top 10. As someone who grew up on Sally's and Pepe's, which have been crowned some of America's best pizzerias of all time, it makes me wonder about the other cities that managed to earn a higher rating.

Stephen Taaffe Stephen Taaffe loading...

Then again, does anyone go to Tulsa just to taste their pizza? Perhaps the reviews are favorable there because the locals don't know any better?

