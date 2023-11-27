3-Month-Old Baby Still in Critical Condition After Being Shaken on Thanksgiving

A 3-month-old baby is still being treated for serious injuries at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse following a shaking incident over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tragedy on Thanksgiving

Police say officers and members of the Utica Fire Department were called to a residence on the 900 block of Lenox Avenue on the afternoon of Thanksgiving. Police say they were called there for an unresponsive child.

When first responders arrived, they located the 3-month-old suffering from apparent neurological trauma and other injuries as a result of apparently being shaken and abused.

Lt,. Michael Curley of the Utica Police Department told WIBX that the father of the child eventually shared with family members that he was the one who caused injury to the child.

The Utica Fire Department quickly transported the baby to the Wynn Hospital in Utica. Staff began life saving treatment and a CT scan was conducted. After a brain bleed was discovered and neurological impairment was still strong, the baby was flown to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment which is where the child remains, according to officials.

Father of Child Arrested

Photo Courtesy of UPD via Facebook Photo Courtesy of UPD via Facebook loading...

Police say 22-year-old Miguel Pizzaro of Utica left the scene prior to first responders arriving, but eventually a "Be On the Look Out (BOLO)" was issued and an investigator with the UPD Warrants Unit was able to establish a location for Pizzaro. Police say while conducting surveillance, patrol officers located Pizzaro outside a residence in the city and he was taken into custody without incident.

After being interviewed by the Criminal Investigations Division, officials say Pizzaro admitted to causing physical harm to his child and as a result he has been charged with Reckless Assault of a Child.

Police say other charges are likely as the investigation proceeds.

The Utica Police Department asks that you keep the child and the family in your thoughts as the baby continues to be treated for the significant injuries.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

New York's Most Miserable Cities According to Road Snacks, these are New York's 10 most miserable cities because apparently everything is going wrong there.

As for what determines how miserable a city is, Road Snacks compared 169 cities using Census data and other scientific stuff from other "legitimate" sources. They looked into divorce rates, commute times, cost of living, and other statistics to whip up this "fun" new list.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the gloomiest in New York State. Gallery Credit: Megan