A survey of where to find the stores with the best grocery prices puts 3 popular New York chains on top.

It's becoming increasingly harder to save money at the supermarket.

NerdWallet says food prices have skyrocketed roughly 30% since 2019 and they don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Inflation continues to stymie any attempts to stabilize prices, as does continued supply chain issues that make it harder to meet demands.

One issue is the ongoing bird flu crisis, which has driven up the cost of eggs by about 37% since last year.

Americans aren't just paying insufferably high prices for groceries. The cost of electricity, gas, mortgages,and car insurance has also ballooned in recent years.

Americans, especially New Yorkers, are understandably trying to cut costs however they can and that is causing droves to go discount shopping for necessities.

Good news for those looking for bargain grocery prices, then. Delish released a new survey comparing all the major supermarket chains to find which are the friendliest on wallets.

Three of the top 5 chains happen to have plenty of locations across the Empire State.

Aldi has locations across New York, making it also the most accessible grocery store on the list.

The two chains in the top 5 that don't have a footprint in New York were Market Basket and WinCo, which respectively came in 4th and 3rd place.

WinCo is mainly over in California while Market Basket hugs the New England shoreline.

Interestingly, none of the above came in as America's favorite grocery store.

Delish also reported that a new study polled Americans on their favorite places to stock up on groceries and the #1 answer was 7-Eleven.

Even though 7-Eleven isn't even considered a grocery store, roughly 65% of the overall respondents had a favorable opinion of the place of the Big Gulp.

7-Eleven beat out second place Trader Joe's by just one percent.

Aldi also made the top 5 and secured a fourth place finish with a 60% approval rating.

Which supermarket store is your favorite? Or are you like me and tactically visit each grocery store to stock up on the items they sell for the lowest price?

