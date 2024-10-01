It seems like aliens really like visiting New York.

Have you ever seen anything in the sky you couldn't possibly explain?

While some people mistake airplanes or Starlink satellites as spaceships, there have been some accounts that make you wonder if we truly are alone in space.

A recent study from the Pew Research Center finds a majority of Americans believe aliens exist. Roughly 65% of the population believe in intelligent life on other planets while just 11% of Americans don't believe in aliens at all.

Interestingly, one in 10 Americans believe UFOs are a major threat to our national security.

Whether or not a conquering spacefaring force is heading for us has yet to be seen or even proven.

But if there truly are aliens floating across American airspace, where are they visiting most?

A new study from BetUS looked into the number of UFO sightings and where the most reports originated. Shockingly, New York beat Nevada and New Mexico in the roundup.

The study said New York City has reported the second-most UFO sightings, with 313 people seeing something unusual in their skies over the past 11 years. Because of this, NYC was ranked the 2nd best city to see a UFO.

Maybe there's a real good reason why Men in Black was based in NYC.

Even more, the study found the most reports are made in July, making it the best month to see something unusual overhead.

The only city to beat the Big Apple was Phoenix, Arizona, which reported 323 UFO encounters since 2013. Their best reporting month was November.

As for the remaining UFO hot spots, Las Vegas clinched a third place finish while Portland and Tucson respectively rounded out the top 5.

While not at the top of the list, several cities in New York wound up on the report, including several from Western and Central New York.

BetUS found that New York's most active date for UFO sightings was April 7, 2015, when 18 separate reports were made.

The outlet also found the most common "shape" of these unknown objects are balls of light.

Have you ever seen a UFO? Share your story with us using the station app's chat feature.

While you're at it, check out this absolutely nuts UFO sighting that happened in CNY in February. Do you believe?

