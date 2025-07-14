Have You Seen These Amazing Boilermaker 2025 Photos?
Utica's 2025 Boilermaker is in the books as more than 15,000 runners stepped off on Sunday, July 13, 2025 to run across the city with a final destination of the F.X. Matt Brewery where are ice cold beer was waiting as a reward. Check out the results below, and an amazing photo gallery from Nancy L. Ford.
John Korir of Fortville Indiana diminished at 42:44, just 35 second shy of the course record.
15 K Results Men
|OVERALL
|PARTICIPANT
|CLOCK TIME
|CHIP TIME
|1
J
John Korir
Male, 28, IN #1
|42:44
|42:44
|2
H
Hillary Kipkoech
Male, 26 #11
|43:08
|43:08
|3
A
Abbabiya Simbassa
Male, 32, AZ #5
|43:28
|43:28
|4
W
Wesley Kiptoo
Male, 26, AZ #2
|43:36
|43:36
|5
P
Patrick Kiprop
Male, 25, CO #4
|43:37
|43:37
|6
C
Charles Hicks
Male, 23, OR #3
|43:39
|43:39
|7
W
William Amponsah
Male, 25, FL #22
|44:04
|44:03
|8
N
Nathan Martin
Male, 35, MI #8
|45:17
|45:17
|9
A
Afewerki Zeru
Male, 27, AZ #10
|45:24
|45:23
|10
T
Teshome Mekonen
Male, 29, NY #12
|46:07
|46:07
15K Women's Race Winner
Veronica Loleo
15K Race - Presented By Excellus BlueCross BlueShieldFemale Age 27
5K Results
|OVERALL
|PARTICIPANT
|CLOCK TIME
|CHIP TIME
|1
B
Brandon Moran
Male, 27, MA #17659
|16:06
|16:06
|2
I
Ian Rauber
Male, 20, NY #18177
|16:55
|16:55
|3
J
James Taafel
Male, 38, VA #18882
|17:20
|17:18
|4
S
Sawyer Sweet
Male, 17, NY #18861
|18:09
|18:09
|5
N
Nikolas Rebovich
Male, 34, RI #18194
|18:19
|18:15
|6
V
Vincent Derocco
Male, 45, VA #15964
|18:18
|18:17
|7
C
Christopher Carbone
Male, 17, NY #15537
|18:50
|18:50
|8
C
Cristian Torres
Male, 19, NY #18965
|18:54
|18:54
|9
E
Eric White
Male, 39, NY #19201
|18:59
|18:58
|10
J
Juliet Hull
Female, 27, NC #16771
|19:08
|19:05
Wheel Chair Race Results
|OVERALL
|PARTICIPANT
|CLOCK TIME
|1
M
Miguel Jimenez Vergara
Male, 25, CA #5516
|34:50
|2
J
Joshua Cassidy
Male, 40, ON #5505
|35:00
|3
H
Hermin Garic
Male, 35, NY #5512
|35:40
|4
J
Jason Robinson
Male, 22, NY #5524
|37:24
|5
J
Jacob Allen
Male, 24, AZ #5502
|37:23
|6
K
Krige Schabort
Male, 61, GA #5527
|38:02
|7
A
Aidan Gravelle
Male, 21, AZ #5514
|38:17
|8
W
Wyatt Willand
Male, 21, AZ #5533
|39:27
|9
P
Pedro Gandarilla
Male, 34, GA #5535
|41:11
|10
H
Hoda Elshorbagy
Female, 35, IL #5509
|41:45
Spectacular 2025 Boilermaker Photos
The 48th annual Boilermaker Road Race in Utica is in the books. Here are spectacular photos from the event, featuring more than 15,000 runners nd walkers.
