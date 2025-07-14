Have You Seen These Amazing Boilermaker 2025 Photos?

NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY for TSM

Utica's 2025 Boilermaker is in the books as more than 15,000 runners stepped off on Sunday, July 13, 2025 to run across the city with a final destination of the F.X. Matt Brewery where are ice cold beer was waiting as a reward. Check out the results below, and an amazing photo gallery from Nancy L. Ford.

John Korir of Fortville Indiana diminished at 42:44, just 35 second shy of the course record.

15 K Results Men

OVERALLPARTICIPANTCLOCK TIMECHIP TIME
1
J
John Korir
Male, 28, IN #1
42:4442:44
2
H
Hillary Kipkoech
Male, 26 #11
43:0843:08
3
A
Abbabiya Simbassa
Male, 32, AZ #5
43:2843:28
4
W
Wesley Kiptoo
Male, 26, AZ #2
43:3643:36
5
P
Patrick Kiprop
Male, 25, CO #4
43:3743:37
6
C
Charles Hicks
Male, 23, OR #3
43:3943:39
7
W
William Amponsah
Male, 25, FL #22
44:0444:03
8
N
Nathan Martin
Male, 35, MI #8
45:1745:17
9
A
Afewerki Zeru
Male, 27, AZ #10
45:2445:23
10
T
Teshome Mekonen
Male, 29, NY #12
46:0746:07

15K Women's Race Winner

Veronica Loleo

15K Race - Presented By Excellus BlueCross BlueShieldFemale Age 27

5K Results

OVERALLPARTICIPANTCLOCK TIMECHIP TIME
1
B
Brandon Moran
Male, 27, MA #17659
16:0616:06
2
I
Ian Rauber
Male, 20, NY #18177
16:5516:55
3
J
James Taafel
Male, 38, VA #18882
17:2017:18
4
S
Sawyer Sweet
Male, 17, NY #18861
18:0918:09
5
N
Nikolas Rebovich
Male, 34, RI #18194
18:1918:15
6
V
Vincent Derocco
Male, 45, VA #15964
18:1818:17
7
C
Christopher Carbone
Male, 17, NY #15537
18:5018:50
8
C
Cristian Torres
Male, 19, NY #18965
18:5418:54
9
E
Eric White
Male, 39, NY #19201
18:5918:58
10
J
Juliet Hull
Female, 27, NC #16771
19:0819:05

Wheel Chair Race Results

OVERALLPARTICIPANTCLOCK TIME
1
M
Miguel Jimenez Vergara
Male, 25, CA #5516
34:50
2
J
Joshua Cassidy
Male, 40, ON #5505
35:00
3
H
Hermin Garic
Male, 35, NY #5512
35:40
4
J
Jason Robinson
Male, 22, NY #5524
37:24
5
J
Jacob Allen
Male, 24, AZ #5502
37:23
6
K
Krige Schabort
Male, 61, GA #5527
38:02
7
A
Aidan Gravelle
Male, 21, AZ #5514
38:17
8
W
Wyatt Willand
Male, 21, AZ #5533
39:27
9
P
Pedro Gandarilla
Male, 34, GA #5535
41:11
10
H
Hoda Elshorbagy
Female, 35, IL #5509
41:45

Spectacular 2025 Boilermaker Photos

The 48th annual Boilermaker Road Race in Utica is in the books. Here are spectacular photos from the event, featuring more than 15,000 runners nd walkers.

Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford Photography

 

