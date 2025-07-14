Have You Seen These Amazing Boilermaker 2025 Photos?

Utica's 2025 Boilermaker is in the books as more than 15,000 runners stepped off on Sunday, July 13, 2025 to run across the city with a final destination of the F.X. Matt Brewery where are ice cold beer was waiting as a reward. Check out the results below, and an amazing photo gallery from Nancy L. Ford.

John Korir of Fortville Indiana diminished at 42:44, just 35 second shy of the course record.

15 K Results Men

OVERALL PARTICIPANT CLOCK TIME CHIP TIME 1 J John Korir Male, 28, IN #1 42:44 42:44 2 H Hillary Kipkoech Male, 26 #11 43:08 43:08 3 A Abbabiya Simbassa Male, 32, AZ #5 43:28 43:28 4 W Wesley Kiptoo Male, 26, AZ #2 43:36 43:36 5 P Patrick Kiprop Male, 25, CO #4 43:37 43:37 6 C Charles Hicks Male, 23, OR #3 43:39 43:39 7 W William Amponsah Male, 25, FL #22 44:04 44:03 8 N Nathan Martin Male, 35, MI #8 45:17 45:17 9 A Afewerki Zeru Male, 27, AZ #10 45:24 45:23 10 T Teshome Mekonen Male, 29, NY #12 46:07 46:07

15K Women's Race Winner

Veronica Loleo 15K Race - Presented By Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Female Age 27

5K Results

OVERALL PARTICIPANT CLOCK TIME CHIP TIME 1 B Brandon Moran Male, 27, MA #17659 16:06 16:06 2 I Ian Rauber Male, 20, NY #18177 16:55 16:55 3 J James Taafel Male, 38, VA #18882 17:20 17:18 4 S Sawyer Sweet Male, 17, NY #18861 18:09 18:09 5 N Nikolas Rebovich Male, 34, RI #18194 18:19 18:15 6 V Vincent Derocco Male, 45, VA #15964 18:18 18:17 7 C Christopher Carbone Male, 17, NY #15537 18:50 18:50 8 C Cristian Torres Male, 19, NY #18965 18:54 18:54 9 E Eric White Male, 39, NY #19201 18:59 18:58 10 J Juliet Hull Female, 27, NC #16771 19:08 19:05

Wheel Chair Race Results

OVERALL PARTICIPANT CLOCK TIME 1 M Miguel Jimenez Vergara Male, 25, CA #5516 34:50 2 J Joshua Cassidy Male, 40, ON #5505 35:00 3 H Hermin Garic Male, 35, NY #5512 35:40 4 J Jason Robinson Male, 22, NY #5524 37:24 5 J Jacob Allen Male, 24, AZ #5502 37:23 6 K Krige Schabort Male, 61, GA #5527 38:02 7 A Aidan Gravelle Male, 21, AZ #5514 38:17 8 W Wyatt Willand Male, 21, AZ #5533 39:27 9 P Pedro Gandarilla Male, 34, GA #5535 41:11 10 H Hoda Elshorbagy Female, 35, IL #5509 41:45