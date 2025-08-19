Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Fund Drive Golf Tournament

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a local non-profit organization that works to keep neighborhoods in the area safe by giving people a means to report suspicious information to police anonymously. The organization, which I am a board member of, relies completely on volunteers to promote and support the program, and in some cases hand out cash rewards to people who assist police in apprehending people who are wanted by the authorities. The 5th Annual Golf Outing Four Man Scramble is being held on Saturday, September 27, 20925 at the Shamrock Golf Course in Oriskany and all proceeds benefit Crime Stoppers. Sponsorships are available and start at $100 registration to golf is 9 a.m. at the course with a $90 admission fee or for $360 per foursome.

Those interested in golfing, or sponsoring the event can email Anna at MVcrimestoppers@yahoo.com or by calling 315-269-3924.

Crime Stoppers is completely volunteer and no members are paid. All proceeds go towards operating the program, promoting it to the people of the Mohawk Valley, and funding can rewards to anonymous people who submit tips of significance.

Here's How Crime Stoppers Works

Put simply, it is a three part approach to solving the crime problem. Crime Stoppers relies on cooperation between the police, the media, and the general community to provide a flow of information about crime and criminals.

The Process

Tips are received through phone, web, or app. Calls are received at the local Crime Stoppers tips line phone. This phone is a stand alone instrument which does not provide caller ID, and conversations are not recorded. The Crime Stoppers Coordinator receiving the information completes the tips information form, makes initial inquiries, and then passes the information to the investigating officer. The police

investigate the tip and inform Crime Stoppers the result. If the tip led to an arrest the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $1500.

By guaranteeing a caller's anonymity Crime Stoppers allows the caller to give information in a positive atmosphere without the prospect of retribution. By offering cash rewards for information leading to indictment or arrests, the program encourages otherwise reluctant callers to provide information.

The Online WebTip

Tipsters now have the option of giving us tips online. The process is completely secure and anonymous and is a very effective and efficient means of safely communicating with us in today's world. Our WebTip process is powered by the world's leading online tip solution provider, Anderson Software.

The very unique integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time, but also provides a secure means for the coordinator to ask questions or provide reward information back to the tipster through the same secure and encrypted interface.

Structure and Funding of Crime Stoppers

Crime Stopper Programs are organized as a not for profit organization (Charity). A civilian community board of directors provides direction as to the financial and promotional activities of the program. The board of directors enhances the community involvement aspect, and its function is vital to the programs success.

The Crime Stoppers program is funded by private donations and fund raising. NO TAX DOLLARS are involved. The reward money paid out by the program is from the fund raising and donations from concerned citizens and businesses.

A community board of directors, made up of persons from throughout the area, meets on a monthly basis to evaluate arrests and to decide on the size of rewards to be paid, up to $1,000. Rewards are then distributed in a private manner to the callers. Callers are eligible for rewards up to $1,000, but, despite this, many callers choose not to collect their rewards.

Does Crime Stoppers Work?

The answer is quite simply yes. Since the start of Crime Stoppers, many calls have been received resulting in thousands of arrests and recovery of substantial amounts of property. Calls have included information about murder, robbery, rape, assaults, drug and firearm offenses.

The success of a Crime Stoppers program cannot be purely judged on statistics, however, other benefits have come to notice:

•A greater awareness in the community that there is a crime problem.

•A willingness by the community to fight back against crime if it is given the opportunity and motivation.

•Improved relationships between police, media, and the community.

Crime Stoppers is definitely here to stay. It has been accepted by police as a valid and effective investigative tool and the public, through its overwhelming response, appears to have accepted it as a more palatable alternative to traditional methods of giving information.

If you have any information about either of the Desimones, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

