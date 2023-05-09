2 Arrested Following Upstate NY Underage Alcohol Sales Sting

2 Arrested Following Upstate NY Underage Alcohol Sales Sting

New York State Police car with NYSP logo Photo Credit: Benjamin Furner, WIBX/Townsquare Media

State Police in Oneida have arrested two Upstate New York clerks after authorities claim they failed to follow laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21.

On April 26, 2023, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Oneida County.

Police say, the following locations were found NOT to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:

•Delta Liquors, 8593 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363

◦As a result, Ronald A. Muttillo, age 76 from Rome, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1).

•Turin Rd Mart, 8199 Turin Rd, Lee NY 13363

◦As a result, Prasanna K. Pandi, age 24 from Utica, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1).

According to State Police, several businesses stayed in compliance with New York State law and as a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found in compliance:

•Stewarts, 9128 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363

•Dollar General, 9127 Turin Rd, Lee, NY 13363

•Circle K, 8709 Turin Rd, Lee NY, 13363

•Dollar General, 8220 Turin Rd, Rome, NY 13440

•Lombinos, 806 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

•Exxon,  916 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

•Stewarts, 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome, NY 13440

•Mirabito, 268 E Dominick St, Rome, NY 13440

•Stewarts, 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome NY 13440

•Cliff’s Citgo, 1221 Erie Blvd W, Rome NY 13440

•A&M Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd Lee, NY 13363

 

See 39 Spectacular Photos of This 18,000 Sq. Ft. Upstate NY Mansion

Located just off the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, NY, is the historic Burrell Mansion, built between 1886 and 1889 by inventor D. H. Burrell. The estate is now being restored to its original luster and is being used for events, filming and corporate retreats.

 

[carbongallery id="6148d4d35f7d401ebc52856f”]  

 

9 Important Photos of Rep. Sherwood Boehlert Serving in Washington, D.C.

Former U.S. Representative Sherwood Boehlert passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 following an illness. He served in Washington at a time when bipartisanship was actually possible in Congress. Here are some photos of Sherry at work, in Washington, D.C..

 

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill

The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.

 

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever

The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.

 

 

Filed Under: new york state police, NYSP
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR