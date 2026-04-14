New Hartford Arrest 2 Alleged Repeat Offenders After Kohls Theft

Two Rome residents are facing charges after New Hartford Police say they were involved in separate retail thefts at the Kohl’s Department Store on Clinton Street.

The investigation began after a reported larceny on December 11, 2025, tied to an incident the day before. Police say 34-year-old Cayla Tennant of Rome and her brother, 33-year-old Charles Tennant of Rome, entered the store together, selected merchandise, concealed the items, and left without paying. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at about $360.

Additional Incident Alleged

Investigators later determined Cayla Tennant was also responsible for another theft at the same store on March 13, 2026. In that case, police say she took about seven items with a combined value of roughly $240.

Both suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. They were processed at the New Hartford Police Department and issued appearance tickets.

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Cayla Tennant is charged with two counts of petit larceny, while Charles Tennant faces one count of petit larceny under New York State law.

New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine said the arrests are part of a continued effort to crack down on repeat retail theft in the community.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Town of New Hartford Criminal Court at a later date.

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