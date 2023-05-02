$1K Reward Offered for Return of 200 Yr. Old Document, Lost Locally
This was supposed to be a time of celebration for those who preserve the history of the Knights Templar at the Masonic Hall in Utica. Dating back to 1823, the Utica Commandery #3 of the Knights Templar recently held its bicentennial celebration, celebrating 200 years of Masonic Templary across New York State that included historic figures such as Thomas R. Proctor and the chapter's first Grand Master, the former U.S. Senator, Mayor of New York City, and Governor of New York, DeWitt Clinton.
The current Commander SK Stuart W. Card had taken historic relics to a nearby chapter in Newport on Tuesday evening, including the Templar's 200 year old charter document, and following the celebration, he loaded them into his car for a trip to the next stop in Vernon. Once arriving at his destination, he discovered he had made a horrible mistake.
"I'm frantic. I was supposed to be its caretaker and I made a terrible mistake," said Card. "Me and friends have been out walking the roads in the rain looking for it."
Card said he's offering a $1,000 reward for the document, which he says probably isn't worth that on the open market, but for his organization, the document is priceless.
The document from 1823 is stored in a metal container. "The container is metal, it's rectangular, it's flat, it's got rounded sides, it's maybe 7 inches long, maybe 3 inches wide, maybe an inch thick. It's dark green there's gray in color," Card said. He added it would be perfect to hide in the grass along the roadside.
Here's the route Card says he took when he left Newport on Tuesday evening.
"I started out on South Main Street in Newport which is NYS Route 28. I turned left onto Bridge Street. I turned right onto West Street which turns into Old State Road. I turned left onto Honey Hill Road. Then I turned left onto Strumlock Road. Then I turned right onto Steuben Road. Then left onto NYS Route 8. Then the onramp to NYS 12. Then NYS 5 to Van Epps Street in Vernon."
Here's a photo of the document taken by Tom Loughlin.
Card urges anyone with information about the missing document can email him at Utica3KT@googlegroups.com or call 315-725-7002.
"I've made a terrible mistake and I'm hoping somebody can help me recover from it," said Card.