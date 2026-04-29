11 Treated After Inmates Set Fires at Marcy Correctional

Eleven people were treated after inmates set multiple fires inside cells at Marcy Correctional Facility on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The fires happened within about an hour inside a single cell block at the medium security prison. The first call came in around 3:20 p.m. when officers spotted heavy black smoke. Inside one cell, a mattress and other issued items had been set on fire. An officer tried to put it out with an extinguisher, but crews had to switch to a hose to get it under control. Once the flames were out, staff opened nearby recreation pens to clear the smoke and took the inmate to the infirmary.

Then it happened again.

About 40 minutes later, a second fire broke out in a nearby cell. Staff moved quickly, knocked it down, and removed the inmate without any trouble. Roughly 20 minutes after that, a third fire was reported in the same block. Officers again used a hose to extinguish the flames, ventilated the area, and escorted that inmate out for medical evaluation.

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In total, eight correction officers were taken to Rome Health and Wynn Hospital for treatment of suspected smoke inhalation. Three National Guardsmen were treated at the facility. A sergeant was also hurt during the response, suffering hip and back injuries, and was transported to Wynn Hospital.

“Fires set inside of cells by inmates are extremely hazardous to responding staff,” said Bryan Hluska, Central Region Vice President. He said officers face dangerous smoke conditions and added that ventilation inside cell blocks can be difficult during incidents like this.

Hluska also pointed to ongoing concerns about facility conditions and policies. He said inmates can access attached recreation pens during emergencies, allowing them to avoid the smoke while officers are forced into those conditions to respond.

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