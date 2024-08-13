Who knew New York had such strict baby naming laws?

Naming a baby should be an exciting time in a parent's life. Some people dream of giving their newborn a sentimental name, like after their grandparent or a favorite relative, while others hope to find something trendy and unique.

But some names are too unique even for New York State, which has some serious baby naming laws.

Some may argue outlawing certain names infringes on the parents' First Amendment rights, but several judges vehemently disagree.

Take a look at some doozies that are frowned upon worldwide.

In order to ban a name, a child must have been given it and the parent was taken to court to be chewed out by a judge. This means continue to try outsmarting the system in the creative baby name department and ultimately found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Did you know New York has made it illegal for babies to have first and middle names longer than 30 characters? The state has also banned last names longer than 40 characters.

Here's eleven names that New York parents cannot legally name their child.

While some of the names absolutely deserve to be on this list, others may be puzzled to learn kids cannot be named "King" or "Queen," but it's likely the reasoning behind that is much like why you cannot name a baby "God" or "Jesus Christ."

While banning a name outright is an extreme step, several outlets agree New York and the United States are very lax with such regulations when compared to other countries.

Basically, it seems America is largely okay with those unique and somewhat crazy baby names, as long as they don't set a child up to be discriminated against in the future.

Names with symbols or numbers could potentially harm a kid when they hit the job market, apply for colleges, and go on vacation. The same can be said of children named after a total monster like Adolf Hitler.

In the end, New York is plenty creative when it comes to choosing baby names as seen on this list of the state's 20 most popular of 2023.

Update: These Are Now The 20 Most Popular Baby Names In New York Below are the top 10 names for boys and girls.

What do you think? Does our government have any business regulating baby names or does this prove that we do, in fact, need to stop idiots from reproducing.

