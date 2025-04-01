A New York community was left speechless after a devastating fire killed about 100 cats hoping for a forever home, as well as the person taking care of them.

Now, nearby rescues are scrambling to get the surviving cats the care they need.

The animal rescue community is mourning the loss of countless animals and the owner of Happy Cat Sanctuary, which has been rescuing neglected and abused felines for almost 20 years.

The Medford-based rescue went up in flames around 7:30 Monday morning, March 31, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police told the New Rochelle Daily Voice that authorities found owner Chris Arsenault, who was 65, dead inside the charred residence. It's believed he died trying to save as many cats as he could.

An official cause of death will be released pending a report from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities say Happy Cat Sanctuary had been the home of about 300 felines, meaning Arsenault likely saved about 200 of his animals.

However, not every cat that escaped the fire is out of the woods.

Strong Island Animal Rescue League says there are several cats receiving emergency care at local hospitals. They shared the story of one feline that is fighting for her life at Jefferson Animal Hospital.

"She is on oxygen, received fluids and antibiotics, and has had X-rays done. Her breathing is not good," the organization said.

The animal rescue is also looking for fosters to help care for the surviving cats . "Please pray for these cats and for Chris," they wrote. "This is a horrific tragedy."

At this time, the cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department's arson and homicide squad.

Happy Cat Started in Honor of Owner's Late Son

Chris Arsenault is being remembered for turning a tragedy into a nearly 2-decade journey to save the smallest of lives. His website states Happy Cat Sanctuary began in 2006 after his 24-year-old son, Eric, died in a motorcycle accident.

He became inspired to start the cat rescue when coming across a colony of 30 sick kittens and spent time nursing them back to health.

Arsenault likened his sanctuary to a "cat Disneyland."

Those who knew Arsenault are leaving tributes on his Facebook page, saying he was a kind man who loved animals.

Additional information is limited at this time and this article will be updated as more comes to light about this devastating tragedy.

