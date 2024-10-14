10 Vinyl Records Worth $100 or More, and 3 Valuable Halloween Records

It's Fall and with the cooler weather and Halloween just around the corner, we thought we'd deliver 10 valuable records for October, and 3 valuable Halloween classics, according to Mighty John the Record Guy.

Mighty John, John Marshall, is the foremost expert on record values and offers up appraisals each month on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show. Record owners can also see values of records on his website MoneyMusic.com.

Here are 10 records that if in really good shape, are worth more than 100 bucks. It's all important to note that the picture sleeves and album covers are usually fry important when it comes to the record value.

w/s= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)… (Recording artists)… (Title)……………….(Near mint value)

1976 Barnaby LP… Jimmy Buffet… “High Cumberland Jubilee”…$100.00

(Jimmy Buffett was one of the world's richest musicians, with a net worth of $1 billion in 2023)

1965 Capitol 45…Beatles… “Yesterday w/ps………..$100.00

(The original working title was “Scrambled Eggs.” John, George, and Ringo are not on the record, only Paul McCartney)

1970 Columbia LP… Santana… “Abraxas” with poster…………$150.00

without poster…………….…………….$50.00

1970 Apple 45…John Lennon… “Mother” w/ps…………………………….…….…….$150.00

(The song is not about John Lennon’s Mother. However, he did write a song about his mother called “Julia.” It appears on the Beatles White Album)

1999 Warner Brothers LP… Tom Petty…“Echos”……….$200.00

1969 Bizarre LP… Mothers of Invention… “Uncle Meat”……………………….…..$300.00

(“Uncle Meat” featured a variety of music styles, including orchestral symphonies, jazz, blues, Doo-Wop, and rock and roll. The album also contains spoken word segments featuring Suzy Creamcheese)

1968 Colgems LP… The Monkees… “The Birds, The Bees, and the Monkees”

(mono)..$650.00 (stereo)...$25.00

(The album featured their number one hit, “Daydream Believer,” which was written by John Stewart, a member of the Kingston Trio)

1977 RCA LP… Elvis Presley… “Elvis in Concert” (black record label)…………$600.00

(blue record label)……………$25.00

1974 Casablanca LP…Kiss… “Kiss”...does not contain “Kissin Time”………….$750.00

Does contain “Kissin Time”…………………..$20.00

1966 PA GO GO 45…Question Mark & Mysterians… “96 tears”…………………$800.00

(on Cameo Records)………..$25.00

Mighty John also came up with some Halloween bonus records, worth more than $100.

1978- Elektra LP- Warren Zevon- “Werewolves of London” (picture disc)$100.00

1964 (RCA LP)… Soundtrack- “The Addams Family”……………………………….$150.00 1964- Decca LP- Soundtrack- “The Munsters” ……….$300.00

