10 Things to Know About This Horrible Insect: The Stink Bug

It's been warmer and dryer than normal fall weather in Central New York the last several weeks and that means the stink bugs have been back out attempting to sneak into your house. Warmer winters and a hot fall are contributing to the increased population this year. Here are some very important things you probably should know about the stink bug, according to Bernie Armata of the Cornell Cooperative Extension.

1. It's official name is the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug.

2. They come from Asia and they were accidentally introduced into the United States about 8 years ago by way of Allentown, PA.

3. They are a nuisance. They eat over 100 types of vegetation. They have been known to destroy tomato, apple and corn crops in New York.

4. They find creative ways into houses. One of the more common ways in are cracks. They'll hide in drapes, flooring and even furniture. They also love to hide in potted plants that you might have indoors.

5. They are not dangerous to humans or pets. They also won't damage your home including wood, carpeting and concrete.

6. They are multiplying. Since first being discovered in Pennsylvania in 2010, they have spread throughout the country. As of 2016, stink bugs have invaded 43 of our 50 states.

7. They really have no natural predator around here. In Asia, there is a breed of wasp that is used to attack the bug; but, so far importing the Asian wasp into the United States is not an option. However, according to Armata, New York bats seem to be enjoying this new found food source.

8. To eradicate the pests indoors, it's suggested that you vacuum them up with a vacuum cleaner. But beware, the bugs really do stink. So be prepared to empty the bag or clean out the vacuum.

9. Yes, they stink. Don't squish them or slap them with a fly swatter.

10. The best way to trap them is the same way you would trap the Japanese Beetle. Stink bugs can't swim so attracting them in with light over soapy water will lure them in and ultimately kill them. Your local home goods store or exterminator can help with a pesticide or traps.

