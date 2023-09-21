1 Dead, Multiple New York Students Injured in Fatal Bus Crash

A bus carrying high school students overturned and crashed on I-84 in Orange County, New York. At least one person was killed and dozens more were injured.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., when the bus was traveling westbound on I-84 in Wawayanda.

The bus overturned and crashed in an embankment around Exit 15.

The vehicle had been transporting students from Farmingdale High School, which is based in Long Island, to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

1 Dead, Dozens Injured

Initial reports of the crash confirmed one fatality, which is believed to be an adult.

At least five passengers, all said to be juveniles, were critically injured. In all, 45 people were injured in the crash, according to the Wawayanda Fire Company.

The New York State Police released a statement that confirmed " multiple serious injuries."

Reports say those injured were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, as well as Westchester County Medical Center.

Authorities have since closed down portions of I-84 that are by the scene. Traffic is currently closed at exit 15, per New York State Police.

At this time, no information has been provided about how long the shut down is expected to last. Initial estimates say the road will remain closed "for several hours," per State Police.

Several Statements Have Been Issued

The Farmingdale School District has since released a public statement about the tragedy:

We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for band camp. Police and emergency responders on on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details.

School officials have been reported to have been at the scene.

In the meantime, it's been announced that Orange County Community College is opening the Diana Physical Education Building to families sp they may obtain information and be reunited with their loved ones.

Governor Kathy Hochul also released a statement about the crash:

I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality. At my direction, personnel from the New York State Police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are onsite to assist local emergency response teams. We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

