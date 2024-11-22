You’re Invited To Central New York’s Largest Ugly Sweater Contest

This Christmas season you'll want to head to Downtown Utica for Central New York's largest Ugly Sweater contest.

So gather your friends and family for an unforgettable night on December 21st, from 5:00PM to 9:00PM at the 1888 Biergarten & Tavern at 830 Varick Street in Utica. Enjoy great music, delicious food, and all sorts of festive activities. Their special holiday menu includes cranberry turkey meatballs, sausage rolls, and shrimp cocktails. For beer lovers, don’t miss the Half Moon Porter. Enjoy live performances by Cait the Curator and take part in a variety of holiday-themed games and activities:

• Ugly Sweater Contest – Show off your most festive attire and compete for the

ultimate holiday bragging rights.

• White Elephant Gift Swap – With Gift shop Merchandise

• Bottle Cap Ornament Making – Get creative and craft a unique holiday keepsake.

It's all happening on December 21st in Utica.

Celebrate the Season with Central New York’s Ugly Sweater 5K

Ladies, grab your favorite ugly sweater and lace up those running shoes because the 7th Annual Utica Ugly Sweater 5K is back! This fun-filled event is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with a little running, a lot of laughs, and a festive post-race party to remember.

The race begins and ends at Pizza Boys in New York Mills (check out the map here), and features a 5K road course that’s beginner-friendly and full of holiday spirit. Whether you're Team Santa or Team Grinch, every participant receives a unique winter headband to rep their side, a custom Ugly Sweater 5K long-sleeve shirt, and a medal at the finishline to commemorate the day.

