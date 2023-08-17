Here's the thing. There is much talk about the chemicals, sugars and dyes in processed foods. Plus the sheer volume of chemicals in everyday products like household cleaning supplies, body washes, deodorants, skincare and haircare. Not to mention the chemicals in pesticides and herbicides that end up on the foods we eat. Even oral care like toothpaste and mouthwash, depending on the brand, can be filled with chemicals that are not at all good for the body in short or long term.

Since the pandemic, more and more people are seeking out more natural products to handle their household and body care needs. I'm thinking this is going to be a "natural alternatives for stuff we use everyday" series, so buckle up buttercup for round one.

Ever Heard of Oil Pulling?

canva canva loading...

Healthline Describes Oil Pulling like this:

Oil pulling is an ancient practice that involves swishing oil in your mouth to remove bacteria and promote oral hygiene. It is often associated with Ayurveda, the traditional medicine system from India. Studies suggest that oil pulling can kill bacteria in the mouth and improve dental health. Some alternative medicine practitioners also claim that it can help treat several diseases

via GIPHY

Social Media sensation and self-proclaimed "Whole Foods/Plant-Based Queen", Jen Jones has been a staunch advocate for oil pulling and has offered demonstrations in several of her posts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jen Jones | Whole Food, Plant-Based Queen (@thejenjones)

Personally, I've been oil pulling on and off for years. I have seen benefits when I'm consistent, but I will admit, it requires intention and a bit of time commitment. Buuuuut, when I am committed and intentional, I do notice a difference in my gum and teeth health.

With such things in mind, Jones offers this gorgeous word of advice:

I'm not your mama, I'm your friend--do your own research.

And so it is.

Let me know if you try oil pulling and how it works out for you.

Natural Remedies for Back Pain Back pain is the most debilitating, and the most common injury. I tend to reach for my Tylenol when my back aches, but I've explored some natural remedies that really seem to help. Try some, let me know if it works for you!

10 Handy Home Remedies to Take the Itch Out of Mosquito Bites