Your Long Wait Is Over- New York’s Official SantaCon Utica Is Back

Are you ready to deck the halls in downtown Utica New York? The long wait is over.

The official SantaCon Utica is back for 2022. As you may remember, the event has been put on hold the last few years due to COVID. The 2022 event will be held on Saturday December 17th starting at Noon at the Celtic Harp of Utica. According to Facebook, this years event will benefit both The House Of The Good Shepherd and the Westside Kitchen of Utica.

Dress like Santa, Mrs. Clause or your favorite holiday character!

NOON - 1PM : Check in at the The Celtic Harp

1PM : Santa crawl on Varick Street

According to the Facebook event page, a $5 donation gets you a beer from The Celtic Harp and drink specials on Varick Street throughout the entire day. You can learn more now online here.

