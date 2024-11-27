Your Last Minute Thanksgiving Eve Plans Across Central New York

If you need something to do on Thanksgiving Eve in Central New York, here's a last minute roundup of local parties and more.

Beaver Creek Bar & Grill Friendsgiving

BCBG Thanksgiving Eve Friendsgiving Celebration starts 7pm 11/27. Join them for friends, food, fun, drinks, great music with Beats By Ben and so much more. You'll find them at 7844 US-20, Sangerfield, NY.

Copper City Brewing Company Bingo

Join them for one big round of bingo and a chance win a Night on the Town. The winner of this exciting round will receive a $25 gift card to all of the cool places in Rome that sell Copper City Brewing beer. Find them at 1111 Oneida St, Rome, NY.

Grow Brewing Co. Party

Stop by for their Night Before Thanksgiving Party. They have some new beers on tap, food from Brake From the Grind 4-9PM, and live music from Kronosaurus 6:30-9:30PM. They are located at 2 Campion Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413-1646, United States.

Smoking Guns Saloon Turkey Party

At 7PM, join them for Thanksgiving Eve for the best countdown to Turkey party ever. The music combo of Broken Rule and Grit & Grace take the stage. You can find them at 3900 Oneida Street in New Hartford.

Second Breakfast returns to 7 Hamlets

Second Breakfast returns to 7 Hamlets for Thanksgiving Eve at 5:30PM. They are located at 26 Seymour Ln, Westmoreland, NY 13490-1317, United States.

Whiskey Creek Thanksgiving Eve

At 8PM, catch Whiskey Creek playing at 1001 RT-51, Ilion, NY 13357, United States.

Grow Brewing Trivia Night

Grow Brewing has a Thanksgiving Eve trivia night. The fun starts at 7:00 so arrive early with your team and cozy up with a round of beers and get ready for "Round 1" General Knowledge and current events. You can find them at 2 Campion Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413-1646, United States.

All 90s Party

Lotus Garden Noodle & Sushi House - UTICA will host All 90's R&B all night starting at 6PM. They are at 1011 King Street in Utica.

Thanksgiving Eve Drinks In Rome

Come enjoy live music from ZZ Entertainment and indulge in their festive drink specials.

It’s going to be a night of fun, great music, delicious food, and amazing drinks on Thanksgiving Eve you won't want to miss. This is at Franca's Roma of Rome.

Snubbing Post Live Music

The Snubbing presents a night of rock from the 70s to Now. Join DIGG and BADDOGG for a rocking night. You can find them at 8221 Rome Westernville Road.

VFW Post 6811 Live Music

VFW Post 6811 is hosting Before August. You can catch them at 4928 Spring Road in Verona.