After a winter that overstayed its welcome and a spring that hasn't been much better, we deserve a good time. June is when New York finally gets its groove back. The patios open. The lakes glisten. The festivals bloom. And for those of us in Central New York, it’s prime time to get out and do stuff.

Below, you’ll find amazing events happening across New York this June -sorted by distance (because, yes, we’re factoring in travel time) and by date, so you can plan your month like the social butterfly you are.

Close to Home (Central NY & Finger Lakes)

No hotel needed. These are perfect for day trips, date nights, or last-minute adventures.

Taste of Syracuse | Syracuse | June 6–7

$2 food samples. Live music. Over 75 restaurants. Bring your friends, wear comfy shoes, and pace yourself because you’ll want to try everything. Bonus: Saturday’s Paige’s Butterfly Run is a community favorite, supporting children’s cancer care.

Fairport Canal Days | Fairport | June 6–8

Canal boats, over 200 artisans, 60+ live performances, and enough BBQ and lemonade stands to keep you full all weekend. This charming village festival is one of the best in Western NY and only a 2 hour drive from Utica.

New York State Blues Festival | Syracuse | June 12–14

This one’s a must if you're even mildly into music. It’s totally free and features world-class blues acts right in Downtown Syracuse. Make a night of it with drinks and dinner after the show.

Utica NY World's Largest Yard Sale | Herkimer | June 14 It's BACK! Everyone's favorite Yard & Garage Sale, Craft Fair and Flea Market all wrapped up in one. Find vintage clothing, crafts and antiques. Shopping Hours are 8:00am-3:00pm Saturday June 14th at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

Syracuse Jazz Fest | Syracuse | June 25–29

A staple since the ‘80s, this multi-day music fest brings Grammy-winning jazz artists to CNY for free. Performers like Trombone Shorty and The Spinners are on deck. Pack a lawn chair and your chillest vibes.

The Big Bounce America | Syracuse | June 27-29

A massive inflatable playground is taking over Syracuse, and yes, it’s for adults too. With four epic zones, including a 300-meter obstacle course, a space-themed bounce world, a sports arena, and an inflatable city full of aliens, this is one wild weekend you (and the kids) won’t want to miss.

Ithaca Reggae Fest | Ithaca | June 20–22

Hosted in scenic Stewart Park, this lakeside festival brings positive energy, yoga tents, food trucks, and a stacked reggae lineup. Come for the music, stay for the sunsets.

A Little Further (Capital-Saratoga + Hudson Valley)

Perfect for full-day adventures or overnight getaways.

Belmont Stakes Racing Festival | Saratoga Springs | June 4–8

Saratoga is hosting the actual Belmont Stakes again this year. It’s a whole weekend of fashion, celebrity sightings, food, and horse-racing glam. Even if you don’t know the odds, it’s a great excuse to wear a big hat.

Path Through History Weekend | Statewide | June 14–15

Want to mix history with fun? Museums, battlefields, and historic homes across the state host tours, reenactments, and special exhibits. Cooperstown, Albany, and even Rome will have events.

New York Capital District Renaissance Festival | Altamont | June 14–15 & 21–22

Calling all queens (and princesses): This fair is full of sword fights, turkey legs, and flower crowns. Bonus: they’ve got a 21+ pub crawl for grown-up fun.

Saratoga Jazz Festival | Saratoga Springs | June 28–29

Two days, two stages, and names like Gary Clark Jr. and Gregory Porter make this a top-tier music weekend. It’s jazzy, it’s stylish, and it's held at SPAC.

Paddle the Canals: Erie Canal 200! | Waterford | June 22

Celebrate 200 years of the Erie Canal by paddling through five locks. It’s a half-day adventure with incredible views and includes lunch. BYO sunhat.

Weekend Trip Worthy (Adirondacks & North Country)

Book a cabin, pack a cooler, and make it a memory.

Wilmington Spring Races | Wilmington | June 3, 7, 8, & 21

From mountain bike races to whiskey-fueled fun runs, these scenic races give you bragging rights and a reason to break in those running shoes.

Lake Placid Marathon & 10K | Lake Placid | June 8

Run (or cheer) through the Olympic Village on a stunning mountain course. Even if you’re not racing, it’s a great excuse to visit the Adirondacks in early summer.

LARAC Arts Festival | Glens Falls | June 14–15

Art, food trucks, live music, and handmade everything. Think: the perfect girls’ day out.

Adirondack Paddling Symposium | Saranac Lake | June 13–16

Want to up your kayaking game? This multi-day clinic offers classes, social events, and paddles on beautiful Adirondack waterways.

Further But Fabulous (Buffalo, Thousand Islands, & Beyond)

Planning ahead? These are worth the miles for a weekend getaway.

1000 Islands Family Free Day | Clayton | June 7

Explore antique boats, take a river ride, and bring the kids. Admission is free and there’s something for everyone.

Great NY State Food & Wine Festival | Clayton | June 13–15

Sample goodies from wineries and food vendors across NY in one scenic place. Live music, snacks, and wine. Yes, please!

Allentown Art Festival | Buffalo | June 14–15

Buffalo’s historic arts district becomes an open-air gallery. Over 400 artists, food trucks, and performers line the streets.

Thousand Islands River Run | Alexandria Bay | June 27–29

Even if you don’t ride, this event is packed with energy, music, and scenic river views. (And there’s even a Miss River Run contest.)

Statewide Celebrations & City Escapes

Tribeca Film Festival | NYC | June 4–15

This one’s a bucket-list event: premieres, panels, and music documentaries (this year features Billy Joel & Miley Cyrus). Great for a girls’ weekend or solo adventure.

Museum Mile Festival | NYC | June 10

One night. Eight world-class museums. Free admission. Yes, it’s worth the drive, or the train ride.

Ready to plan your month?

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute Saturday idea or a big weekend away, this list has something for every kind of New Yorker. If you know of another event that should be included in this list, let us know on the Lite 987 app!

