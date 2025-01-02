Utica’s Christmas Tree Pickup: Everything You Need to Know

Ah, January—the time when we all collectively face the mess we made in December. and decide whether a Valentine's Tree is appearing in your holiday decor. Your twinkling Christmas tree might have been the star of your holiday decor, but now it's just a sad, reminder that the season is over. So how the dead pine be discarded?

Tree Curbside Collection

The Department of Public Works began collecting trees in December and will keep at it through February 7, 2025. Sorry, Cupid. Just make sure your tree is free of all the extras—no lights, garland, ornaments, or tinsel. And yes, that includes the stand and any plastic bags. The city wants your tree naked and ready for composting glory.

DIY Composting: For the Overachievers

Feeling inspired to give your tree a second life? Try composting it yourself! Or leave it to the professionals... and head over to the Utica EcoDrop on Sewage Plant Road where your tree can be ground into next year’s compost.

Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority: Compost Bosses

The compost wizards at the Leland Avenue EcoDrop in Utica will take your tree from January 3 to January 31. You can drop off your tree Monday through Friday (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) or on Saturdays (7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.). They’ll turn your tree into gardening gold, no glitter allowed.

Wreath Woes: Not So Green After All

Listen up—your wreaths are not as compost-friendly as your tree. Real or artificial, they’re bound with wire and plastic, so toss those bad boys in the regular trash and move on.

This year, don’t let your tree haunt you. Whether you’re composting, using curbside pickup, or perhaps making firewood... take the time to dispose of it responsibly. And remember—every naked tree deserves a second chance as mulch.

