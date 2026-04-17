A 12 year old narrowly avoided being struck by a vehicle while getting off a school bus in Albany County, and the incident was captured on video.

Officials say the close call is a reminder of the dangers associated with passing stopped school buses.

Close Call at School Bus Stop

The incident happened March 6 as a student from the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District, exited a school bus and moved along the shoulder of the road.

According to authorities, a vehicle approached from behind and passed the stopped bus on the right shoulder, which is illegal in New York State.

Luckily, Wyatt Bunce was alert, recognized the danger and quickly moved out of the way, avoiding the vehicle.

Driver Facing Charges

Authorities say a 51-year-old driver from Poughkeepsie has been charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Endangering the welfare of a child

The driver was also issued multiple traffic violations, including passing a stopped school bus, unsafe passing, passing on the right, and leaving the roadway.

School Bus Laws in New York

Under New York State law, drivers must stop when a school bus displays flashing red lights and has its stop arm extended. This requirement applies to traffic in both directions unless there is a physical divider.

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Despite the law, officials say violations remain common. State data indicates that approximately 50,000 vehicles pass stopped school buses each day in New York.

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