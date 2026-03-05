New York State Police are investigating the theft of a rare historical artifact that disappeared from a property in Oneida County earlier this year.

The item stolen isn’t something you see every day either. It’s a World War I-era air raid alarm horn that dates back more than a century.

Historic WWI Air Raid Horn Reported Stolen

State Police in Old Forge say they received a report of stolen property on February 27, 2026, from a home on Bridge Road in the town of Forestport.

Investigators determined the theft likely happened sometime between mid-January and late February.

The item taken was an original British Klaxon Zeppelin Air Raid Alarm Horn, believed to date back to around 1908. The horn was described as army green in color and included a London address marking, adding to its historical significance.

Thieves Cut the Horn Out of a Porch Pillar

According to State Police, the antique horn had been mounted to a wooden porch pillar at the residence.

Investigators say the person responsible used a bladed tool to cut out a section of the wooden pillar in order to remove the horn.

Both the horn and the portion of the wooden pillar it was attached to were taken from the property.

Police Asking for Public Help

Because of the horn’s age and rarity, police say it could easily stand out if someone tries to sell it or display it.

Anyone who may have information about the theft is asked to contact New York State Police at 315-366-6000 and reference case number NY2600293569.

