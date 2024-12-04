Listen up! It may be snowing, but that doesn't mean we can't start planning for the summer. The Big Bounce America Tour, featuring the world’s largest bounce house, is returning to Upstate New York. Mark your calendars for June 20-22, 2025, when Route 80 Stables in Syracuse transforms into a bouncy paradise of epic proportions.

Get Ready to Bounce: The Big Bounce America is Coming to Syracuse in 2025!

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Tickets are on sale now and they are 50% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY50.

What to Expect at the Big Bounce America?

Whether you’re a toddler, teen, or adult, fun is to be had. Sessions are tailored to specific age groups and participants can enjoy three hours of non-stop fun across multiple attractions, including:

The World’s Largest Bounce House : A colorful 24,000-square-foot masterpiece featuring giant slides, ball pits, basketball hoops, and even a towering 20-foot rabbit to climb on.

: A colorful 24,000-square-foot masterpiece featuring giant slides, ball pits, basketball hoops, and even a towering 20-foot rabbit to climb on. The Giant : Test your skills on 50 inflatable obstacles, culminating in a massive slide that’s as thrilling as it is fun.

: Test your skills on 50 inflatable obstacles, culminating in a massive slide that’s as thrilling as it is fun. OctoBlast : A foam-filled undersea adventure with foam cannons and dance-party vibes.

: A foam-filled undersea adventure with foam cannons and dance-party vibes. airSPACE : Bounce into a galactic playground filled with moon craters, aliens, and a 5-lane slide for high-speed thrills.

: Bounce into a galactic playground filled with moon craters, aliens, and a 5-lane slide for high-speed thrills. SportSlam: The sport-lovers dream with goals, hoops, and a battle zone for friendly competitions.

What You Need To Know:

When : June 20-22, 2025

: June 20-22, 2025 Where : Route 80 Stables, Syracuse, NY

: Route 80 Stables, Syracuse, NY Who Needs Tickets? Only participants entering the inflatables need tickets; spectators can attend for free.

Additional stops will be in Rochester, Long Island, and Queens.