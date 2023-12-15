The World’s Largest 80s Party Invades Central New York
Get ready to step back in time and dance through the neon-soaked nights of the 80s. Central New York, you need to gear up for the world's largest '80s party.
The Worlds Largest 80s PARTY hosted by M80’s at Middle Ages Brewing Companay is coming to Syracuse on Saturday, February 3rd 2024 at 8PM. The parties address is at 120 Wilkinson Street, Syracuse, NY 13204.
Electrifying crowds worldwide since 2018 with high-energy shows that will leave you wanting more! Performing while showing all the biggest MTV video hits from the best decade of music and pop culture. Journey, Twisted Sister, Duran Duran, Poison, Michael Jackson, Def Leppard, etc. A video and audio 80s PARTY you dont wanna miss! Come dressed in 80s attire, costumes, or band tees! Cya There!!"
What Is The Best Costume To Wear To An 80s Party?
Why not choose one of these popular costumes:
Material Girl/Guy- Embrace Madonna's iconic look with lacy gloves, layered necklaces, and a tulle skirt for a touch of '80s glam.
Punky Brewster- Channel the spirit of the quirky TV character with mismatched, colorful clothing, high-top sneakers, and lots of accessories.
Miami Vice Duo- Don a pastel suit with rolled-up sleeves and a T-shirt for the guys, and a vibrant '80s power suit for the ladies, capturing the essence of the iconic TV series.
Flashdance Inspired- Rock a ripped sweatshirt paired with leggings and leg warmers, and don't forget to carry a water bottle for that classic Flashdance look.
80s Workout Enthusiast- Think neon spandex, headbands, wristbands, and leg warmers. This ensemble is perfect for showcasing the aerobics craze of the '80s.
Learn more about the party on Facebook here.
The Worst 80s Movies
The '80s Most Outrageous Rock Fashion
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso
80 Debuts That Helped Shape '80s Pop Culture
Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin