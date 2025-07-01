It’s that stretch of summer when the Upstate humidity kicks in, the backyard fireworks begin, and families across Central New York start plotting their beach getaways. Coolers are getting packed, and traffic means one thing: summer’s in full swing. The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and beach towels are already claiming early-morning territory on the sand.

Of course, when you're headed to the coast, you're sharing the shoreline with more than just fellow beachgoers, and last week, one visitor got a reminder that nature doesn't always stay on its best behavior.

Woman Bitten While Swimming in Waist-Deep Water

The woman was in waist-deep water last week when she felt something bite her leg and foot, according to New York State Parks. Lifeguards and EMTs responded immediately, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries described as minor lacerations.

The swimmer did not see the animal, but park authorities temporarily closed the beach to conduct aerial and water-based patrols. Swimming resumed the next day after no sharks were found.

Juvenile Sand Tiger Shark Suspected in Incident

Marine biologists with the Department of Environmental Conservation examined photos of the wounds and determined the bite most likely came from a juvenile sand tiger shark. These sharks are known to occasionally enter shallow waters but rarely pose a serious threat to humans.

Experts say most shark bites are cases of mistaken identity, especially involving young sharks in murky water.

Shark Bites Rare Despite Media Attention

Officials emphasized that shark encounters are extremely rare. In 2024, there were just 47 unprovoked shark bites worldwide, well below the 10-year average of 70. Most bites occurred in Florida, with no recorded incidents in New York prior to this case.

The Jones Beach incident is the first reported shark bite of 2025.

Jones Beach Increases Safety Patrols Before Holiday

With heavy beach traffic expected during the Fourth of July weekend, Nassau County and state officials have stepped up safety efforts. These include:

Drone surveillance

Helicopter flyovers

Marine patrol boats

Increased lifeguard presence

Officials also reminded visitors to follow ocean safety tips, including:

Swim only when lifeguards are present

Avoid swimming alone or at dawn/dusk

Stay away from baitfish or schools of fish

Know how to escape rip currents

Local Leaders Encourage Common-Sense Beach Habits

While the news may sound alarming, local officials say there’s no reason to avoid the beach.

For those making the trip downstate from CNY, the beach is open, but awareness matters.

