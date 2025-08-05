A 20-year-old woman from Auburn has been arrested and charged with rape in connection to an investigation involving a 14-year-old boy, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Starr A. Merritt, of Auburn, was charged with 2nd degree rape, a felony, following an incident that allegedly took place on July 29 at the city parking garage located at 1 Lincoln Street.

Police say Merritt and the victim had been spending time together before the incident was reported. The investigation began after the victim’s mother contacted police, expressing concerns about the relationship between her child and Merritt.

On August 2, Merritt went to the Auburn Police Department headquarters to file a complaint regarding the victim's mother. During her visit, investigators questioned her about the rape allegation. Following that interview, Merritt was placed under arrest.

She was transported to the Cayuga County Jail, where she is currently being held pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not released additional details at this time.

