Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory

For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango

counties.

Some sleet or brief freezing rain could mix in with the snow late Sunday evening across southern Chenango county. The steadiest snow is expected Sunday evening into the overnight period. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are possible at times. Temperatures will be rather steady between around the freezing mark, making for a heavy wet snowfall."

So plan on slippery road conditions Sunday night and Monday morning.

As of the time of this article, it looks like the forecast for our area is calling for a lot of snow for the last full week of January:

Monday- A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night- A slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday- A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday- Snow likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night- Snow before 1am, then rain, snow, and freezing rain likely. Low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday- Rain, snow, and freezing rain likely before 1pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night- A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday- A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

