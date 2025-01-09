Hidden Winter Hazard: The Importance Of Clearing Your Vents

As winter continues to blanket Utica and the surrounding areas in snow, homeowners focus on shoveling driveways and clearing roofs. But there's one crucial task often overlooked—clearing snow from your home’s vents. Ignoring this hidden hazard could lead to furnace shutdowns, house fires, and even life-threatening carbon monoxide poisoning.

Why Blocked Vents Are Dangerous

In many homes, heating system vents are located along the sides of the structure. Heavy snow buildup can easily block these vents, disrupting your furnace’s ability to function properly. These blocked vents can trigger safety mechanisms that shut down your furnace, so while this safety feature prevents immediate danger, it could also leave you without heat during frigid temperatures.

More alarmingly, blocked vents can lead to carbon monoxide buildup—a silent, odorless gas that can be deadly if it accumulates in your home.

Don’t Forget the Dryer Vent

While heating system vents are a top concern, dryer vents can pose their own risks during winter. Snow-covered or blocked dryer vents can cause lint buildup, which is a leading cause of household fires.

Jamo Images/ Unsplash Jamo Images/ Unsplash loading...

Steps to Keep Your Home Safe

Inspect All Exterior Vents

Check heating system vents, dryer vents, and vents for water heaters, stoves, and fireplaces. Make sure they’re free from snow or ice buildup. Use Gentle Tools

Use a soft brush or broom to gently clear snow from vents. Avoid using sharp objects that could damage the vent covers. Schedule Annual Maintenance

Have your furnace professionally cleaned and inspected yearly to ensure that all safety mechanisms are functioning correctly. This will also help to prevent unexpected breakdowns. Install Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Place detectors near sleeping areas and on each level of your home to alert you to dangerous carbon monoxide levels. Stay Vigilant After Heavy Snowfalls

Make it a habit to inspect your vents after every significant snowfall, especially if your home has low-lying vents or areas prone to drifting snow.

Tips for Clearing Snow from Vents:

Know Where Your Vents Are Located:

Walk around your home to identify the locations of all external vents before heavy snowfall.

Create a Clear Zone Around Vents:

If possible, keep a few feet of space around vents clear of snow using a shovel or broom. This will help prevent snow from drifting back over them.

Avoid Blocking Vents with Snow Removal Piles:

When shoveling or using a snowblower, make sure you’re not unintentionally piling snow over vents.

Inspect for Ice Buildup:

Ice can form around vents during freezing temperatures. Carefully remove it using warm water or a soft tool to avoid damaging vent covers.

Kenny Eliason/Unsplash Kenny Eliason/Unsplash loading...

Clear Snow from Roof Overhangs:

Snow falling from roofs can quickly block ground-level vents. Use a roof rake to minimize this risk after storms.

Set a Post-Storm Routine:

Add vent inspection to your checklist after clearing driveways, walkways, and roofs.

Teach Household Members:

Make sure everyone in the household knows the importance of keeping vents clear and how to check them.

Consider Vent Covers:

Install protective vent covers designed to allow airflow while keeping snow out. These can be especially useful in areas prone to heavy snow.

Stay Informed:

Keep track of snow accumulation levels and weather advisories, so you can prioritize vent clearing during extreme weather events.

A Simple Step to Prevent Disaster

Taking a few extra minutes to check and clear your home’s vents can save you from costly repairs, dangerous situations, and sleepless nights. This winter, don’t just shovel your driveway—make sure your vents are clear too. It’s a simple step that can protect your home, your family, and your peace of mind.

