Winter in New York brings cold temperatures, shorter days, and dry indoor air—all of which can impact your houseplants. While they don’t face the harsh outdoor elements, their environment still changes in subtle ways that require a shift in care. From adjusting watering habits to managing light exposure, here’s how to keep your plants thriving through the colder months.

How to Help Your Houseplants Thrive in a New York Winter

1. Adjust Your Watering Routine

With fewer hours of daylight, plants grow more slowly and require less water. A plant that needed weekly watering in the summer might now only need water every two weeks. Instead of following a strict schedule, check the soil before watering—if it’s dry an inch below the surface, water thoroughly. If it’s still moist, wait a few more days. Overwatering is a common mistake in winter, so when in doubt, err on the side of underwatering.

2. Maximize Sunlight Exposure

Shorter days mean less natural light, which can slow down your plant’s growth. Move plants closer to windows to maximize their exposure. East- and south-facing windows tend to provide the best light in winter. Placing plants on stands or shelves can help them get closer to the sun. Rotate them weekly to ensure all sides get an even amount of light. If natural light is limited, consider using a grow light.

3. Keep an Eye on Temperature and Drafts

Most houseplants do well in regular indoor temperatures, but sudden shifts can stress them. Keep them away from radiators, heating vents, and drafty windows. Avoid placing them near frequently opened doors that could expose them to cold bursts of air. Drastic temperature changes can cause leaf drop or dry out your plants faster than usual.

4. Increase Humidity Levels

New York winters bring dry indoor air, which can be tough on tropical plants that thrive in humidity. Grouping plants together can create a mini-humid environment as moisture evaporates from their soil. Another effective trick is placing a shallow tray of water and pebbles beneath your plants—the evaporating water will add moisture to the air. A humidifier is also a great investment for keeping plants (and your skin) happy during winter.

5. Hold Off on Fertilizer and Repotting

During winter, most houseplants enter a state of dormancy or slowed growth. Since they aren’t actively producing new leaves, they don’t actually need any additional nutrients. Pause fertilizing in the fall and resume in spring when sunlight increases and growth picks up again. Similarly, avoid repotting, as this can shock dormant plants. If you’re craving some plant-related activity, try propagating cuttings instead.

6. Keep Leaves Clean and Free of Dust

With windows closed for months, dust builds up quickly on leaves, reducing their ability to absorb light. Wipe leaves gently with a damp cloth every few weeks to keep them clean. A tiny drop of lemon juice or mild soap can help remove grime. For plants with many small leaves, a gentle rinse in the shower can be a quick way to refresh them.

7. Watch for Pests

Winter is prime time for houseplant pests like spider mites, aphids, and scale, which thrive in warm, dry indoor conditions. Regularly inspect the undersides of leaves and along stems for signs of infestation. If you spot pests, remove them with an alcohol-soaked cotton ball or use insecticidal soap or neem oil for larger infestations.

8. Accept Some Leaf Loss

It’s normal for houseplants to shed a few leaves in winter as they adjust to lower light levels. If your plant drops some older leaves, don’t panic—it’s a survival tactic. However, excessive leaf loss could indicate stress from overwatering, poor lighting, or temperature fluctuations. Light pruning can help maintain the plant’s shape and encourage new growth when spring arrives.

9. Prepare for Vacations

If you’re traveling for the holidays, your plants should be fine for a short trip. Before leaving, give them a deep watering and move them slightly away from direct light to slow down moisture loss. For longer trips, ask a friend to check on them, or set up a self-watering system using a water globe or a dampened cotton wick.

As the days get longer in spring, they’ll be ready to flourish again.

