How to Keep Your Dog Safe from Winter Hazards

A wintery walk is exciting for your four-legged friends, but the salt lining their path can pose serious risks to their health. Salt can penetrate a dog’s paw pads, causing pain and irritation. If ingested, it can upset their stomach or even lead to salt toxicity in extreme cases.

Fortunately, there are many ways to protect your pup’s paws. Avoid walking in areas with heavy salt use. Booties or wax-based paw protectants can create a barrier against salt. After walks, wipe paws clean or soak them in an Epsom salt bath to help relieve irritation.

In addition to paw protection, keeping your pet warm with a jacket and limiting their time outside can help prevent frostbite and hypothermia during the winter months.

Tips to Keep Your Pet Safe This Winter:

Paw Protection – Use booties or wax-based protectants to protect paws from ice, snow, and salt. Wipe Paws After Walks – Clean your pet’s paws after walks to wash away salt and ice-melting chemicals. Limit Time Outdoors – Keep pets inside as much as possible during extreme cold to prevent frostbite and hypothermia. Provide Warm Shelter – If animals must be outside, make sure they have a dry, insulated shelter with warm bedding. Use Pet-Safe Ice Melt – Choose non-toxic deicers for driveways and sidewalks. Dress for Warmth – Especially small or short-haired dogs. Check for Frostbite – Monitor paws, ears, and tails for swelling or discoloration as this can be a sign of frostbite. Hydration – Provide fresh, unfrozen water. Watch for Antifreeze – Clean up spills! Antifreeze is toxic and can attract animals due to its sweet taste. Stay Visible – Use reflective gear or lights on leashes and collars for nighttime walks.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto