If you’ve stepped outside in Central New York lately, you know that this cold is no joke. We’re talking biting wind, single-digit mornings, and that kind of chill that makes you question every single life choice as soon as you open the front door.

So of course, as parents, our instinct is to bundle our kids up like tiny snowmen... hats, mittens, scarves, and the biggest, puffiest winter coat we can find.

But here’s the part that surprises a lot of parents: that bulky winter coat could actually put your child at risk in the car.

According to Consumer Reports, thick, puffy winter coats don’t mix well with car seats and seat belts, even though it feels completely wrong to take them off in this weather.

Why Puffy Coats Are a Problem in Car Seats

Bulky coats create extra space between your child and the harness straps. When everything is buckled, it feels snug, but in a crash, that thick padding compresses instantly. That sudden compression creates dangerous slack in the harness, allowing your child to move outside the protection of their car seat and increasing the risk of injury.

And crashes don’t only happen on long trips. Studies show most accidents occur within 20 minutes of home, often during quick, routine drives.

How to Check If Your Child’s Coat Is Too Bulky

You can test this yourself:

Buckle your child into their car seat with their winter coat on and tighten the harness. Make sure the chest clip is at armpit level and you can’t pinch any webbing at the shoulders. Unbuckle your child, remove the coat, and buckle them back in without adjusting the straps. If you can now pinch slack in the harness near their shoulders, that coat is unsafe to wear in the car seat.

Most parents are shocked by how loose the straps feel after the coat comes off.

How Do You Keep Kids Warm and Safe?

Good news: you don’t have to let your kids freeze.

The safest approach is simple:

Buckle first. Bundle second.

Secure your child snugly in the car seat without the coat.

Then place a warm blanket or their coat over them like a blanket.

For older kids, you can put their coat on backwards over the harness once they’re buckled.

Dressing kids in thin, warm layers, like fleece or thermal tops, plus hats and mittens goes a long way until the car warms up.

And yes, this applies to adults too. Bulky winter coats can create unsafe slack in seat belts for grownups as well.

