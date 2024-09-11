Winning Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York

Someone won the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot after matching all six numbers. Someone in New York State is now a million dollars richer.

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner for someone in Texas won the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot drawn Tuesday September 10th. The winning numbers drawn were: 1, 2, 16, 24, 66, 6 and a Megaplier of 4x. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA 8848 in Sugar Land, Texas. This jackpot ranked as the seventh-largest in the game's history, the winner takes an estimated prize of $800 million, $404.2 million cash. The business will receive $1 million for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize. One of those winners bought their ticket in New York, along with winners in California, Florida, and Washington, according to the Mega Millions website. The ticketholder in New York purchased the lucky slip from a Gulf Express gas station in New Windsor, 15 miles north of West Point.

According to the NY Post, the odds of winning the Mega Millions are a 1 in 302,575,350. The next drawing for Mega Millions will be held on Friday the 13th. The top prize reverts back to the $20 million.

September 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining

Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market:

September 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on September 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler