Win Taylor Swift Tickets At Ultimate ‘Eras Night’ In Syracuse

You can win Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" Toronto tickets right here in Central New York with the Syracuse Crunch.

The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Fan Cave Tickets to hold "Eras Night" on Saturday, November 2nd when the team hosts the Belleville Senators. The best part- YOU CAN WIN TAYLOR SWIFT TICKETS.

The Crunch will play music by Taylor Swift, host a friendship bracelet station and give away two tickets to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Toronto on Nov. 16, courtesy of Fan Cave Tickets.

Fans in attendance will be able to scan a QR code and enter-to-win the two tickets to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour. Buy your game tickets online now.

During the game, the Crunch will also have a friendship bracelet making station where Swifties can create their own friendship bracelets and trade them with others throughout the night. Fans are encouraged to come "Bejeweled" and "Gorgeous" while dressed in their best Taylor Swift outfits.

Tickets to Eras Night are on sale now and can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 315-473-4444 or at the Upstate Medical University Arena box office.

Entries will be limited to one per person. Fans must be present in-arena at the time of the ticket drawing. The winner must be 18 or older to win or have an adult present to accept the prize. "The Lucky One" will be selected during the second intermission and must present photo ID."

