Win Millions On These New York Lottery Scratch-Offs With The Most Top Prizes- September 2024
New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars. Are you ready to win in September 2024? Here's what to scratch and buy:
These tickets offer the chance to turn dreams into reality. If you ended up winning over a million dollars on a ticket, how would you spend it? Would you blow it all in one shot, or would you invest and save?
Keep Scrolling To See What Tickets To Buy/Win On
Upstate New York is on a winning streak when it comes to winning large jackpots in the lottery. One TAKE 5 top prize of over $18,000 was sold in Upstate. A customer of the Hannaford Supermarket on Consaul Road in Schenectady purchased a TAKE 5 Top-Prize winning ticket on Wednesday, May 15th 2024. The ticket was sold during a midday drawing and was worth $18,958.
Other TAKE 5 Winners Recently
Take 5 has seen several winners from Central New York too over the last few weeks. A $13,000 ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter on East Avenue in Central Square on April 8th. Another winner brought home $6,000 from a ticket bought at Smoker's Choice Smoke Shop in the Price Chopper plaza on Auert Avenue in North Utica, on Friday, April 26th. Five days later a ticket from Karl's Market on Sunset Avenue in Utica was worth over $20,000.
Are You Ready To Win Millions On Scratch Offs?
Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on May 22nd 2024, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below. You can always check every ticket online here.
September 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?
Gallery Credit: NY Lottery
How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields