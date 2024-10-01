Win Millions On These New York Lottery Scratch-Offs With The Most Top Prizes- October 2024

New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars. Are you ready to win in October of 2024? Here's what to scratch and buy:

These tickets offer the chance to turn dreams into reality. If you ended up winning over a million dollars on a ticket, how would you spend it? Would you blow it all in one shot, or would you invest and save?

Keep Scrolling To See What Tickets To Buy/Win On

A Take 5 lottery ticket worth $18,500 was sold at Kinney Drugs in Lowville, New York, for the September 17th midday drawing. The winning numbers were 13, 16, 19, 26, and 37. This marks another win for Central New York, which has seen several big lottery prizes recently, including a $50,000 ticket sold in Liverpool earlier in the month.

Winning Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York

A winning $800 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Texas on September 10, 2024, while four other tickets, including one sold at a Gulf Express in New Windsor, New York, matched the five white balls to win $1 million. This jackpot was the seventh-largest in the game's history.

Are You Ready To Win Millions On Scratch Offs?

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on October 1st 2024, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below. You can always check every ticket online here.

October 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on October 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left? There are plenty of NY Lottery scratch-off games that have big jackpots left. If you are feeling lucky, try one of the New York Lottery scratch-off games. According to the New York Lottery , these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you become an instant millionaire. Gallery Credit: NY Lottery

How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery Whether you've recently won the lottery (or are planning to!), there are some things you should do right away to protect not only yourself but also your money. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor