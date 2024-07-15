Win $1,000 Grand Prize In Central New York Corn On The Cob Eating Contest

Get ready to shuck and roll when you win $1,000 in this Central New York corn on the cob eating contest.

The 24th Annual Schuyler Car and Corn Extravaganza is back on Saturday August 10th from 3PM to dusk at the Schuyler Recreation Center. This cornucopia of fun promises something for everyone, and it's all free, rain or shine.

Win $1,000 For Eating Corn

The highlight of the event is the $1,000 Grand Prize Corn on the Cob Eating Contest. For those not up for munching, there’s a-maize-ing live music by Gridley Paige, a classic car show, and food trucks that’ll pop your taste buds.

What A-Maize-ing Activities Can Kids Enjoy?

Kids can enjoy bounce houses, face painting, and a hula hoop contest. The event also features a dog show, where pups will compete for the titles of cutest dog and best trick. If you don't have a furry friend, don’t miss the Rovers Do Over adoption tent and add a furry friend to your family.

What Else Is There To See And Do?

Enjoy the craft show, multiple vendors, axe throwing, and even hot air balloon rides to give you a new perspective on Central New York, and corn. As the sun sets, fireworks will light up the sky, ensuring the night ends with a bang.

Local comedian Phil Farda is the master of ceremonies for the day, so you'll know you will have plenty of good laughs, and good corn. Cob on down to the Schuyler Car and Corn Extravaganza for a shucking good time.

Who will be crowned the "Corn King" and be $1,000 richer? Who will have the sexiest hot rod? Who's got the cutest pup?! These are just some of the questions that will be answered.