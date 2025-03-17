A California startup is making waves with a first-of-its-kind injectable CBD product, but federal regulators aren’t happy about it. Now, the question is: Could injectable cannabis be headed to New York? And if so, would it even be legal?

What is Injectable Cannabis?

Pico IV, a Sacramento-based company, is selling an injectable form of CBD, the non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis. The company claims that its IV therapy can help with chronic pain, Crohn’s disease, and arthritis, and it markets the product to medical professionals and IV therapy clinics.

However, the FDA isn’t on board. In a warning letter issued this week, the agency accused Pico IV of breaking federal law by marketing CBD as a dietary supplement. The FDA also raised safety concerns, warning that injecting anything directly into the bloodstream can pose life-threatening risks.

Is Injectable Cannabis Coming to New York?

New York has one of the most progressive cannabis markets in the country, with legal recreational marijuana and medical cannabis programs. But even with these advances, injectable cannabis would face major hurdles in New York.

Here’s why:

🔹 FDA Restrictions – If the FDA takes legal action against Pico IV, it could set a precedent that prevents injectable cannabis from entering any market, including New York.

🔹 Health & Safety Concerns – Medical experts have long warned about contaminants in cannabis products. Without strict federal oversight, injectable cannabis could pose serious risks to users.

🔹 State Regulations – New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) would need to approve any new form of cannabis consumption. So far, no state has approved injectable CBD or THC products.

What’s Next for Injectable Cannabis?

For now, New Yorkers shouldn’t expect to see injectable CBD or THC hitting clinics anytime soon. While cannabis legalization has expanded rapidly, intravenous cannabis delivery raises new legal and medical concerns that haven’t been fully addressed.

However, if demand grows and safety concerns are resolved, New York regulators could eventually explore the idea—especially if medical professionals advocate for its benefits.

