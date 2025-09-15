Central New Yorkers: Stop Raking Your Leaves. Here’s Why.
Fall in Central New York means leaves everywhere. For years, the default has been to haul out the rake and bag them up. But experts say you can put that rake away, and your lawn (and the environment) will thank you. So this fall, instead of raking every weekend, enjoy the view, mow when needed, and let nature do its work. Your lawn, your wallet, and the environment will all benefit.
Leaves Are Natural Fertilizer
According to the National Wildlife Federation, leaving your leaves is one of the easiest eco-friendly moves you can make. As they decompose, leaves release nutrients back into your soil, essentially acting as free fertilizer for next spring. If your yard is only partially covered, you can even mow over them to chop them into smaller pieces. This keeps your lawn healthier while saving you hours of yard work.
Read More: New York Expands Drought Watch List to 50 Counties
Helping Wildlife in Your Own Backyard
Those leaves aren’t just pretty, they’re shelter. Butterflies, moths, and other beneficial insects use them to survive the winter. Birds in Central New York rely on those insects for food come spring. By leaving your leaves, you’re helping keep our local ecosystem balanced.
When You Should Rake
There’s one exception: diseased leaves. If your trees have fungal issues, raking and disposing of those leaves helps prevent problems next year. Otherwise, skip the trash bags. Yard waste makes up over 10 million tons of landfill material each year, releasing methane gas.
Tips for First-Time Birders in Central New York
Gallery Credit: Unsplash/
How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke
Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM