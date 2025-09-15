Fall in Central New York means leaves everywhere. For years, the default has been to haul out the rake and bag them up. But experts say you can put that rake away, and your lawn (and the environment) will thank you. So this fall, instead of raking every weekend, enjoy the view, mow when needed, and let nature do its work. Your lawn, your wallet, and the environment will all benefit.

Leaves Are Natural Fertilizer

According to the National Wildlife Federation, leaving your leaves is one of the easiest eco-friendly moves you can make. As they decompose, leaves release nutrients back into your soil, essentially acting as free fertilizer for next spring. If your yard is only partially covered, you can even mow over them to chop them into smaller pieces. This keeps your lawn healthier while saving you hours of yard work.

Read More: New York Expands Drought Watch List to 50 Counties

Helping Wildlife in Your Own Backyard

Those leaves aren’t just pretty, they’re shelter. Butterflies, moths, and other beneficial insects use them to survive the winter. Birds in Central New York rely on those insects for food come spring. By leaving your leaves, you’re helping keep our local ecosystem balanced.

When You Should Rake

There’s one exception: diseased leaves. If your trees have fungal issues, raking and disposing of those leaves helps prevent problems next year. Otherwise, skip the trash bags. Yard waste makes up over 10 million tons of landfill material each year, releasing methane gas.

Get our free mobile app

Tips for First-Time Birders in Central New York New to birding? This quick-hit guide will help you get started like a pro. From the best times to go birdwatching to which apps to download (and yes—why you should skip the hot pink), these beginner-friendly tips are perfect for exploring the wild side of Central New York. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/