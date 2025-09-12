When autumn hits Central New York, our trees put on one of the most beautiful shows in the country. There’s nothing quite like driving through the Adirondack foothills with a hot cider in hand while the hillsides look like they’re on fire, but not actually on fire.

Do you ever wonder what’s really happening when those green leaves turn fiery shades of red, orange, and gold? During spring and summer, leaves are packed with chlorophyll, the pigment that makes them green and fuels photosynthesis. As days get shorter and temperatures drop, trees slow their food-making process and stop producing chlorophyll. With the green fading away, other pigments finally take the stage.

Carotenoids and Anthocyanins at Work

The yellows and oranges we see across the Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley come from carotenoids; pigments that were always present but hidden by the green. Reds and purples, however, are created by anthocyanins, which develop in the fall when sugars get trapped in the leaves. Weather plays a big role: sunny days and cool nights make for the brightest colors, while too much rain or early frost can dull the display.

Did you know?

Sugar maples are the superstars of New York’s fall colors.

A warm, wet autumn can make the leaves drop before they peak.

Fall Foliage in Central New York

Central New York is lucky to have a mix of maple, oak, birch, and beech trees. Each contributing their own splash of color. Popular spots like the Adirondack foothills, the Erie Canal trails, and drives through the Mohawk Valley make leaf-peeping a fall tradition. The season is short, though. Peak color usually runs late September through mid-October, so grab your camera, head outdoors, and take in the natural beauty while you can.

