What started as a fun-filled junior prom night for a group of Whitesboro High School students quickly turned into a heroic act of bravery that local fire officials are calling nothing short of life-saving.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the teens were on their way to a friend’s house after the school’s prom when they spotted a garage in flames on Hayes Road in Marcy.

Quick Thinking on a Prom Night to Remember

One of the students, Aiden Kane, immediately ran to the home, pounding on the front door. Aiden helped evacuate two young girls and their father.

Another teen, Tyler Sodja, made sure no one was trapped in the burning garage, while Donato Jellenich called 911 to get emergency services on the scene.

Fire Officials Praise Teens for Life-Saving Actions

Thanks to their fast response, the family was safely evacuated before the fire could spread further. The Maynard Fire Department credited the teens with potentially preventing a far more serious situation, as the flames were dangerously close to reaching the house.

Read More: Officials Investigate Chromebook Fire That Evacuated New York High School

While the teens have been praised for their courageous actions, they remain modest about the experience, saying they simply acted on instinct in a moment of crisis.

The family is safe, and no injuries were reported. Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews