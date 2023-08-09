Which Popular TV Shows Have Filmed in Your Upstate NY Town?

I don't know about you, but when I think of television and film production in New York, my knee jerk reaction is to visualize New York City. You? Sure, there's been news of famous folx like Ben Stiller romping around Utica to film a series here, plus other celebrity types turning up hither and thither to film all sorts of marvelous series in an Upstate town near you. But did you even imagine there would be a whole roster's worth of shows?

And.

WGA Writers' Strike Reaches 100th Day Getty Images loading...

With reports that the ongoing Writer's Strike is not likely to end anytime soon, potentially,

holding the fate of some of our beloved series in the balance--we might as well count the blessings we already have by celebrating the burgeoning production Mecca that is Upstate New York. You may even discover some new faves here too.

This list is inspired by a blog post from Upstate's Siena College.

On HBO.1 season. "Set in 1880s NYC, scenes were filmed in Troy just minutes from Siena’s campus."

1 season. "Directed by Ben Stiller, this Showtime series tells the true story of the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility prison escape in Dannemora. Many of the scenes were filmed at the real-life locations in Upstate New York."

2 seasons. "Starring Jon Bernthal from The Walking Dead, this Marvel spin-off filmed significant parts of its 2nd season in downtown Albany."

2 seasons. On Amazon Prime. Features stars like Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia and Dev Patel. "Filmed at Albany’s Washington Park, the Monument Square area in Troy and at the Dame Bishop Gibbons School in Schenectady."

5 seasons. "The Golden Globe Award-winning series filmed scenes for season 2 in the Southern Tier."



5-part political drama miniseries on HBO. about the Watergate scandal, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. Filmed in downtown Albany.



1 season. On Netflix. Executive produced by Charlize Theron. "Many scenes were shot at the Rochester Eastman Business Park property."



Started on NBC, now on Netflix. 4 seasons. "Scenes were shot at Stewart International Airport. The production company used locals to play as extras for the TV pilot."



HBO. 4 seasons. "Includes scenes filmed at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury and the Legislative Building in Albany."



4 seasons. Starring Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman. "The 4th season filmed around the town of Lunenburg."



