Where Are People Moving To? Top States Attracting New Yorkers
Where Are New Yorkers Moving? Study Reveals Top Destinations in 2024
Other Sunbelt states such as North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama continue to attract movers with their lower housing costs, milder climates, and vibrant communities. Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are standout metro areas for inbound migration.
Why Are People Leaving New York?
In New York, skyrocketing housing costs and rising living expenses have pushed many residents to look elsewhere however, the most common reasons for leaving the state are the desire to be closer to family, retirement, and lifestyle/relocation for a job. The majority of the people leaving New York are over the age of 55. Family considerations now outpace economic opportunities as the primary reason for interstate moves, reflecting a post-pandemic shift in priorities.
New York’s Place in National Trends
New York is part of the broader outbound trend that other high-cost states like California and Illinois are experiencing. Meanwhile, states with smaller populations, like West Virginia and Arkansas, are experiencing a huge surge in inbound migration, driven by affordability and accessibility to outdoor recreation. There are even new additions to the top inbound states. Delaware, Oregon and Arizona all make the top 10 list for the first time, while South Carolina, Alabama and Rhode Island are frequently on the list.
The Top 2024 Inbound States:
- West Virginia
- Delaware
- South Carolina
- District of Columbia
- North Carolina
- Alabama
- Rhode Island
- Oregon
- Arkansas
- Arizona
New York has been on the top ten outbound list for the last 5 years, as has California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Illinois. The top outbound states for 2024 were:
- New Jersey
- Illinois
- New York
- California
- Massachusetts
- North Dakota
- Wyoming
- Mississippi
- Nebraska
Mississippi and Nebraska are on the list for the first time.
