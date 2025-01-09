Where Are People Moving To? Top States Attracting New Yorkers

As rising costs and economic pressures reshape migration patterns, more New Yorkers are packing up and heading to states offering affordability and quality of life. According to the 48th Annual National Movers Study by United Van Lines, released on January 1st, New York remains among the top outbound states, with 60% of moves categorized as outbound. But where are these New Yorkers going?

Where Are New Yorkers Moving? Study Reveals Top Destinations in 2024

Many New Yorkers are trading the hustle and bustle of urban life for more affordable regions in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. States like Delaware and Florida are top destinations, with Delaware ranking second nationally for inbound moves. Of those moving to Delaware, 12% came from New York, primarily citing proximity to family and retirement opportunities as key motivations. Florida also remains a favorite with nearly one in five New Yorkers seeking a sunnier, more cost-effective lifestyle.

Elizeu Dias/Unsplash Elizeu Dias/Unsplash loading...

Other Sunbelt states such as North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama continue to attract movers with their lower housing costs, milder climates, and vibrant communities. Wilmington, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are standout metro areas for inbound migration.

Why Are People Leaving New York?

In New York, skyrocketing housing costs and rising living expenses have pushed many residents to look elsewhere however, the most common reasons for leaving the state are the desire to be closer to family, retirement, and lifestyle/relocation for a job. The majority of the people leaving New York are over the age of 55. Family considerations now outpace economic opportunities as the primary reason for interstate moves, reflecting a post-pandemic shift in priorities.

New York’s Place in National Trends

New York is part of the broader outbound trend that other high-cost states like California and Illinois are experiencing. Meanwhile, states with smaller populations, like West Virginia and Arkansas, are experiencing a huge surge in inbound migration, driven by affordability and accessibility to outdoor recreation. There are even new additions to the top inbound states. Delaware, Oregon and Arizona all make the top 10 list for the first time, while South Carolina, Alabama and Rhode Island are frequently on the list.

The Top 2024 Inbound States:

West Virginia Delaware South Carolina District of Columbia North Carolina Alabama Rhode Island Oregon Arkansas Arizona

New York has been on the top ten outbound list for the last 5 years, as has California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Illinois. The top outbound states for 2024 were:

New Jersey Illinois New York California Massachusetts North Dakota Wyoming Mississippi Nebraska

Mississippi and Nebraska are on the list for the first time.

